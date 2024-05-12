You may tune into Saturday Night Live to laugh uncontrollably from whatever skit cast member (and comedic genius) Marcello Hernandez acts out. Or perhaps you’re into the musical portion of the show, singing and dancing along to your favorite artists from your living room. Lately, there’s another reason many are watching: the style. It’s impossible not to take notice of the recent on-stage outfits, from Sydney Sweeney’s satin Alex Perry number to Olivia Rodrigo’s custom Hill House mini dress. And the fabulous looks don’t stop once the weekly 90-minute program wraps up. The SNL after-parties, too, have evolved into a full-fledged fashion scene these past six months or so.

But why the sudden fanfare surrounding these late-night events (which often take place at restaurants or bars in the city)? Erica Cloud, a celebrity stylist working with Kacey Musgraves (who performed on SNL in early March 2024), believes the increased interest is because these parties have become so visible. “It’s what people pay attention to on Saturday nights, especially in New York,” she explains to TZR over the phone.

Cloud also mentions how the affairs allow celebrities a bit of sartorial freedom and a chance to let their hair down. “At that point, everybody’s celebrating, and you can get a little sassy [with your look] and not have to worry about a proper carpet,” she notes. “That’s the best thing about an after-party.” Plus, because anything goes in NYC, Cloud says stars can sport an outfit that may not necessarily fly in Los Angeles, where most of the Hollywood set resides. “Even walking down the street here, people are wearing amazing looks that are unique to them.” Stylist Brit Elkin Hines, who collaborates with her sister Kara, shares a similar sentiment. “In terms of after-parties in general, it’s really interesting and cool to see the looks because they’re much less formal and more effortless [than a red carpet].”

And because SNL after-parties have become such a hotspot, it’s no longer just those starring on the show attending. Take, for instance, Emma Roberts’ sighting in January. Elkin Hines, who styled the actor for the evening, says she only hit the soirée following the show, which was hosted by Jacob Elordi and featured Reneé Rapp as the musical guest. (Seen around second 15 in this clip of the star-studded crowd.) Roberts was captured heading inside in a furry Nour Hammour coat, which she wore as a dress. “We liked this ‘60s Penny Lane vibe to [the jacket],” Elkin Hines notes, adding that it was the main event of the look. Though Roberts was covered up (it was winter, after all), the fashion guru points to sheer pieces and exposed underwear looks as other popular styles spotted outside these bashes — it’s rare for photos to be taken inside the venues, it seems.

These are just a few recent SNL after-party fashion moments. Scroll ahead to see how more A-listers are dressing for the buzzed-about outings.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Ahh, the duo that started it all! That’s right: These after-parties arguably picked up steam after a little someone named Taylor Swift and her football player boyfriend were snapped en route to the event on Oct. 15. The Grammy-winning musician sported a black form-fitting top and matching slouchy trousers, while Kelce rocked a lightweight printed top and brown straight-leg pants.

Ice Spice

Take it from Ice Spice: A denim-on-denim look is always a good choice. The musician, who starred on SNL in mid-Oct., rounded out the getup with a platform boot.

Kendall Jenner

The 818 Tequila founder went for a relaxed outfit at the end of Oct. Joined by her then-beau Bad Bunny, Jenner opted for a suede bomber from The Row and a black Flore Flore tee.

Kylie Jenner

Supporting her new flame Timothée Chalamet, Jenner made an appearance at the late-night outing on Nov. 11 in a very her look — a black off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight leggings from her label Khy.

Oliva Rodrigo

On Dec. 10, Rodrigo slipped out of her aforementioned Hill House creation and into a lime green textured tee and black trouser mash-up.

Demi Moore

Moore (with her Instagram-famous pup Pilaf in tow) was at the fête on Jan. 28, donning an understated black coat and slouchy cream pants.

Dakota Johnson

After hosting on Jan. 28, Johnson took a stab at the social media-loved mob wife aesthetic, wearing a fluffy black bolero and sheer beaded dress.

Ayo Edebiri

In early Feb., Edebiri celebrated her SNL debut by attending the post-show bash. She arrived in a polished black coat and Adidas x Wales Bonner’ cult-favorite leopard sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez

Leave it to J.Lo to step out in an overly fluffy white jacket and shimmering boots following her guest appearance on Feb. 3 (yes, she was on the show with Edebiri).

Kaia Gerber

Gerber may not have been on SNL, but she showed up at the after-party on Feb. 3 looking every bit the model off-duty. The 22-year-old kept it casual in a black coat and matching pants, as well as a coordinating chunky heel.

Summer Walker

Celebrity stylist E.J. King, who just dressed Summer Walker for her musical guest spot at the end of Feb., adds that the vibe for these after-parties centers around comfort. “It’s such a chill setting, and because it’s so late, you want to get into something a bit more relaxed,” he tells TZR. Therefore, he styled the “Girls Need Love” singer in a fur coat, ripped jeans, and hot pink heels.

Kacey Musgraves

“It was fun not to think about the performance of it all and just wear an outfit that feels very New York,” Cloud says about Musgraves’ look, which consisted of a furry vintage coat, a little black dress, and retro-looking shades.

Dua Lipa

Following her hosting gig and musical act on May 4, the “Illusion” singer leaned into fiery red, rocking pops of the striking shade throughout her look.