Kerry Washington is adding a new title to her already long list of accreditations. The actor’s appointment as advisor to Winx Health (formerly Stix) was announced today, marking her first foray into the sexual health space.

As a longtime supporter of reproductive rights, the move feels like a natural one for Washington, if not a long time coming. (She recently revealed her own experience with abortion in her recent New York Times best -elling memoir Thicker Than Water.) In an official press release, Winx explains that the upcoming 2024 election has pushed Washington to “rededicate herself to spreading the word about comprehensive sex-ed, getting out the vote for reproductive justice, and normalizing abortion.”

The Scandal star expressed being “thrilled” to work with the recently revamped company, which originally launched five years ago with a pregnancy test called Stix. Since then, Winx’s mission has evolved with the needs of its community. In 2022, with the decision of Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned Roe v. Wade, the brand launched emergency contraceptive Restart Morning-After Pill as well as the Restart Donation Bank to support women in need. “Today, our mission is about a broader spectrum of vaginal and sexual health, the empowerment in making informed decisions, and the confidence of taking control of your body,” says the brand in a recent Instagram post.

“I’m thrilled to be working so closely with Winx Health,” said Washington in the aforementioned press release. “The brand has worked diligently to uphold women’s rights to choice and privacy when it comes to their health. I’m proud to be an investor in this game-changing company that has helped hundreds of thousands of young women access the healthcare they want and need — especially now, when action is so urgently needed.”

The Winx team explains that the rebrand and Washington’s new appointment mark a pivotal moment in the empowerment of vaginal and reproductive health. “Together, Winx Health and Kerry Washington stand as formidable allies in the fight for comprehensive reproductive health access and education, ready to impact lives and shape future policies,” says the brand in its press release.