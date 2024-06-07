Fashion and film are two art forms that go together like Diane Keaton and menswear. Or if you prefer, like Audrey Hepburn and little black dresses. That said, it only makes sense for an iconic brand like Chanel to support up-and-coming filmmakers — and that’s exactly what they do with their partnership with Tribeca Film. Together the two founded Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program back in 2015 to help fund emerging female and non-binary talent in the industry. Nine years later, it’s still gathering an impassioned (and very chic) group of established and emerging women.

This year, the annual event took place at NYC hotspot Locanda Verde, and the glamorous guest list included Christy Turlington, Joey King, Kerry Washington, and so many others. And although the luncheon isn’t exactly a formal affair, anything that’s co-hosted by Chanel is an occasion for dressing up. In this case, many of the celebrity looks included some of the fashion house’s signature elements, like black and white palettes, tweed jackets, and quilted pieces. But even those who opted for more laid-back looks like wide leg jeans and white tees still felt super stylish.

Ahead, learn more about the fashion and film icons in attendance as well as exactly what they wore for the important occasion.

Joey King

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Black and red is one of Chanel’s signature color combos, so it was a fitting choice for We Were the Lucky Ones star, Joey King. She showed up to the luncheon in a coordinating quilted jacket, skirt, and bag paired with classic black pumps.

Kerry Washington

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The actor and producer donned another Chanel staple, tweed, for her luncheon look. Her pink and black textured jacket and skirt was dressed down with a white tee for the casually chic function.

Katie Holmes

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Still remembered for her iconic aughts fashions on Dawson’s Creek, Holmes is never afraid to try out a trend — and that’s exactly what she did at the Chanel lunch. Her choice of wide leg jeans with a chain belt and crossbody mini bag feels fresh and totally chic for an afternoon fete.

Jenny Slate

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Writer, actor, and stand-up comedian Jenny Slate opted for a very Chanel version of the classic LBD. Her mini was made from quilted leather and she paired it with white Mary Janes decorated with a sweet black bow.

Rachel Weisz

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

The Favourite star followed the black-and-white theme with her black leather pants and polka dotted button-down with contrasting cuffs and collar. Like many of the attendees, she also carried one of Chanel’s iconic quilted bags.

Ashley Benson

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Benson was summer-ready in a leather pinstriped shorts and ruffled blouse ensemble. She also sported a Chanel beauty staple — the classic red lip — to complete the look.

Camila Mendes

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

The Riverdale star’s take on the black-and-white uniform included a few on-trend elements. Her logo print black jeans and a white peekaboo top struck the perfect balance between classic and modern.

Dianna Agron

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

Agron’s all-black look included a tweed vest, polkadot wide leg pants, and leather bag. The Chosen One star finished off her head-to-toe look with a Brigitte Bardot-inspired hairstyle, complete with a wide black headband.

Christy Turlington

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

Supermodel and activist Christy Turlington is the GOAT when it comes to effortless fashion and beauty, and her look for the Chanel lunch was the perfect example. In slim leg jeans and a white tweed jacket, she looked polished yet totally laid-back.

Carol Kane

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

Iconic actor Carol Kane paired her black ankle-length dress with brown boots, and a black leather Vivienne Westwood bag.

Chase Sui Wonders

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

The Bodies Bodies Bodies star paired her perfectly worn denim with a cropped black patent leather jacket. She also showed off her chic new pixie hairstyle.

Emily Mortimer

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

Star of The New Look, Emily Mortimer chose printed wide leg jeans and a coordinating polka dotted pussy bow blouse for the function.