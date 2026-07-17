This summer, wearing as few pieces of clothing as possible has become a focus for celebrities and your average fashionistas alike — just look at the staggering popularity of flip flops and tank tops this summer, or the breezy style from The Odyssey’s recent press tour. As high temperatures sweep the globe, Anya Taylor-Joy is decidedly on board with minimal dressing, as proven through her latest look. Centered around a bright purple bra, her outfit also showed a glimpse at Balmain under its new creative director, Antonin Tron.

Taylor-Joy slipped on her Balmain lingerie as a base layer while doing press for her upcoming Apple TV show, Lucky. The satin piece brought a bold contrast to the rest of her look: a cropped cardigan and floral-embroidered midi skirt, all from Tron’s Pre-Fall 2027 collection. With a rich palette of bright fuchsia, olive green, and gold, her outfit was both eclectic and sleek — after all, it takes a certain “je ne sais quoi” to wear a bra as a top, even in the dead of summer.

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The actress’ ensemble was grounded by a seasonally appropriate pair of open-toed mules, crafted from golden-yellow satin for a luxe appearance. A Tiffany & Co. Bean necklace finished her outfit, simultaneously tapping into the ‘90s cord jewelry trend that took over the runways of Coach, Michael Kors, and Ralph Lauren this season.

Taylor-Joy’s colorful ensemble combined ornate textures and tonal colors for a grand yet relaxed feel. It also previewed Tron’s new direction for Balmain, which appears more minimalist and less avant-garde than collections under previous creative director Olivier Rousteing (who’s just taken a new gig at the helm of Rabanne). However, fashion insiders will have to wait until September to see more from Tron when his full Fall 2027 collection hits Paris Fashion Week.

As for how the look fits into Taylor-Joy’s recent Lucky tour lineup? The star’s rounds for the new series — in which she plays a con artist in hiding — have seen her wearing a mix of high-end designs, from Tom Ford’s slit pants to Chloé’s bohemian ruffles. With a wide range of designers and aesthetics in play, it’s clear her transformative wardrobe is fit for a fashion chameleon — even if she’s not on the run.