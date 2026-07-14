For those wondering what would happen to Rabanne after creative director Julien Dossena’s surprise exit this summer, wonder no more. The Paris-based house has appointed Olivier Rousteing as its newest creative director. Rousteing, best known for his transformative tenure at Balmain, will begin his new position effective immediately.

“Joining Rabanne is a tremendous honor,” Rousteing shared in an Instagram post announcing his new role. “This is a House that has always challenged convention, transforming bold ideas into creations that have shaped fashion history. Its spirit of innovation, craftsmanship, and fearless creativity has inspired generations, and today it inspires me. I also want to acknowledge the remarkable creative legacy that Julien Dossena leaves behind. His vision has redefined the House for a new generation while remaining deeply respectful of its pioneering spirit.”

Francesca Beltran/Courtesy of Rabanne

Within his new position, Rousteing will shape Rabanne’s fashion and beauty collections while continuing to uphold its legacy of bold design. Based on a press release shared this morning from the brand, he will also “expand its universe through new product categories.” With a well-established presence across fashion, beauty, and fragrance, this could hint at upcoming men’s or home collections for Rabanne.

“I step into this new chapter with deep respect for the Maison’s extraordinary heritage and with excitement for everything we will build together,” Rousteing continued in his caption. “For me, fashion is about emotion, identity, and the confidence to express who we truly are. That belief feels deeply connected to Paco Rabanne and his enduring vision of freedom and individuality. I look forward to working alongside the remarkable teams of the House to honor this unique legacy while shaping a future that is bold, inspiring, and open to new possibilities.”

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One thing Rousteing and Rabanne clearly share is a love for maximalism. Chainmail and jewel embellishments are signatures of the brand, which Dossena grew across ready-to-wear and accessories — including its much-loved shoulder bags. Given how Rousteing’s collections at Balmain were defined by ornate embroideries and detailing, fashion fans can certainly expect a “more is more” aesthetic when his first collection for the house hits the runway in March 2027.