When Tiffany & Co. throws a fête, you can expect nothing less than a sophisticated crowd of celebrity A-listers — and their April 16 takeover at the Park Avenue Armory in New York was no different. The celebration toasted to their 2026 Blue Book high-jewelry collection, titled Hidden Garden. The stylish guest list included a mix of friends of the house and brand ambassadors, like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Naomi Watts, and Amanda Seyfried. As style icons in their own right, each took the opportunity to not only wear exquisite pieces from the new line, but to align their looks with signature Tiffany & Co. blue.

Of course, each guest interpreted the dress code in their own way, but it was fascinating to see who leaned into the brand’s signature blue hues, whether through their jewelry, their dress, or both. One of the evening’s first looks to notice was from actor Greta Lee. Styled by Danielle Goldberg, she wore a two-piece set from Marc Jacobs’ spring/summer ’26 ready-to-wear collection. Her navy sequin tube top felt perfectly on brand with the night’s color scheme, but it was her aquamarine Bird on a Rock necklace from the new collection that catapulted it to a new level.

Watts, on the other hand, skipped color entirely with an all-black feathered gown by Taller Marmo — though she did nod to the theme with a $340,000 Tiffany-blue necklace. Similarly, ambassador Huntington-Whiteley opted for a breathtaking white gown with silver embellishments by The New Arrivals, perfectly complemented by a Tiffany & Co. statement piece featuring diamonds alongside blue and green gemstones.

Ahead, see all of the guests who wore Tiffany & Co. inspired looks inside the exclusive event.

Greta Lee

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In Marc Jacobs.

Naomi Watts

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In Taller Marmo.

Amanda Seyfried

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In Oscar de la Renta.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

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In The New Arrivals.

Lucky Blue Smith & Nara Smith

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Nara in Eman Alajlan couture.

Diane Kruger

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In Sabina Bilenko couture.

Yuqi