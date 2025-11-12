Exactly one week following the news that Balmain would be parting ways with its longtime creative director Olivier Rousteing, the label is shocking the fashion world once again. In a November 12 statement, the brand announced that they’ve already reached a decision on a new successor: Meet Antonin Tron, the 41-year-old founder of Parisian-label Atlein. “Antonin’s approach to design, rooted in the art of draping and physicality of fabric, marks a continuation of Pierre Balmain’s foundational belief that dressmaking is the architecture of movement,” CEO Matteo Sgarbossa said in a statement.

If you’re not yet familiar with Tron, he’s someone that has quite the impressive resume. The native Frenchman attended the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp where he specialized in fashion design. After graduating, he spent time apprenticing one of the most major visionaries in the industry, Raf Simons — who at the time, was the creative director of Jil Sander. Following his stint with Simons, Tron eventually went on to hold positions at brands like Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, and eventually, Givenchy before starting his own womenswear line, Atlein in March of 2016. The designer quickly began to gain recognition for his work, and that same year was awarded the ANDAM Prize which recognizes young designers for outstanding work. He was even a 2017 LVMH Prize finalist (the winner was ultimately fellow French designer, Marine Serre), furthering his list of accomplishments.

Now, Atlein will be put on hold so that Tron can put his full focus behind Balmain. He will debut his first collection during Paris fashion week in March for fall 2026. But before getting to work, the creative director took time to express his gratitude to Rousteing for “building Balmain into the global brand it is today,” he said in his first official statement.

It’s clear that there are big shoes to fill at Balmain and the fashion world will be patiently waiting to see the outcome of a challenge accepted. After all, the brand does have a knack for taking a chance on a talented young designer with something to prove. “Antonin will lead Balmain into a compelling new future. One that honours its storied history while confidently shaping a future defined by creativity, modernity, and elegance,” Mr. Rachid Mohamed Rachid, Mayhoola CEO and Balmain Chairman said.