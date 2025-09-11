The Celebrity Style At The Ralph Lauren Spring 2026 Show Set A High Bar

Celebrities came out en masse on Wednesday afternoon, heading to Ralph Lauren HQ on Madison Avenue to join the legendary designer for his off-calendar New York Fashion Week show. While the official schedule doesn’t kick off until September 11, the maestro got a head start — and as always, his front row fans stopped traffic with their stylish arrivals.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived, with the actor and former Miss World co-signing the bohemian paisley trend in a shimmering maxi skirt with a matching blazer. Laura Dern, fresh from the Venice Film Festival, brought her daughter Jaya Harper as her plus one, and caught up with fellow actors Naomi Watts, Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose, and Mindy Kaling as they took their seats. A leather pants-clad Oprah Winfrey even made a rare fashion week appearance to support the definitive all-American designer — whose career she’s been reporting on for the past five decades.

Perennially stylish Elsa Hosk, who just announced her engagement to her partner of 10 years on Instagram that morning, opted for a floor-length chocolate brown fur coat over a Victorian high collared lace blouse and tailored trousers. Maggie Rogers posed with David Lauren and his wife Lauren Bush Lauren upon arrival, looking the epitome of cool in a charcoal pinstripe suit with a neckerchief.

On Wednesday, Ralph Lauren was announced as a nominee for this year’s CFDA American Womenswear Designer of the Year — an accolade he has received nine times so far in his revered career. Fittingly, post runway finale, the 85-year-old received a standing ovation from the adoring crowd in attendance.

Scroll through to see the front row attendees.

Oprah Winfrey

Ralph Lauren

Jessica Chastain

Ralph Lauren

Priyanka Chopra

Ralph Lauren

Laura Dern

Ralph Lauren

Elsa Hosk

Ralph Lauren

Naomi Watts

Ralph Lauren

Mindy Kaling

Ralph Lauren

Katherine Langford

Ralph Lauren

Ariana DeBose

Ralph Lauren

Maggie Rogers

Ralph Lauren

Jihoon Kim

Ralph Lauren

Ryan Destiny

Ralph Lauren

Kelsey Merritt