Last night, George and Amal Clooney hosted their second annual Albies event at the New York Public Library. The special gala, named after South African lawyer and activist Justice Albie Sachs, honors individuals who have made significant contributions to social areas like women’s rights and human rights activism through their work. And when the Clooneys throw a party, you can be sure their Hollywood friends will come out to support. The guest list included Emily Blunt, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kate Moss, Greta Gerwig, Viola Davis, and Anne Hathaway (to name a few), who all walked the gold carpet in outfits befitting of a glamorous NYC soirée. Hathaway’s Versace dress at the Albies, in particular, caught this editor’s attention because it’s from the label’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection that just debuted at Milan Fashion Week.

Hathaway and her stylist Erin Walsh must have kept a close eye on the show (the actor is a Versace brand ambassador, after all) because in a mere week, Walsh was able to secure the piece for her client ahead of next season. Hathaway’s lacy mint green dress featured a metallic silver checkered print on it and she brought out the shiny details even more with a coordinating shoulder bag and Bvlgari jewelry. To take her glam up a notch — as one does when you’re wearing anything Donatella Versace’s created — the actor wore her teased hair in a voluminous retro style complete with a statement bronzy eyeshadow look and peachy-colored lips.

Now, for those who actually watched Versace’s Spring 2024 runway show — or scrolled through social media at all that day — you’ll instantly realize that Hathaway’s dress is the exact same look supermodel Claudia Schiffer wore on the runway. In a surprise ‘90s celebrity moment, Schiffer closed the show in the stunning slip gown. Donatella clearly has a knack for inviting the best guests onto the catwalk because notable names in past years include Dua Lipa, Paris Hilton, and Jennifer Lopez. It seems Walsh did little to alter the runway silhouette for Hathaway, even styling the actor in silver accessories as seen on Schiffer. And both women looked equally gorgeous in the designer number.

Of course, if you love this Versace gown it’s not yet available for purchase (unless you have Donatella on speed dial). However, you can easily recreate Hathaway’s red carpet outfit with a similar silky dress from the likes of Reformation along with accompanying silver accessories from Staud and Versace. Consider this a glam look — shopped out for your convience below — to try out at your upcoming holiday party, or even to your friend’s fall wedding.