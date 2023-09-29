In certain regions of the country, a major maker of a great hairstyle is height. “The higher the hair, the closer to heaven” is a phrase usually thrown around the American South, but Anne Hathaway likely heard it more than a few times growing up in New Jersey. Clearly, the lesson stuck, too, because so many of her all-time best hair moments involve some serious vertical volume. Hathaway’s teased hair at the 2023 Albie Awards is a sultry, tousled half-up look that leans right into that alluring retro glamour so beloved by the star.

Hosted by George and Amal Clooney to benefit their Foundation For Justice initiative, the annual Albie Awards are always filled with their celebrity friends all committed to showing up and showing out for the good cause. Hathaway chose a lime-green checkerboard dress for the occasion, a very modern and trendy gown made to feel so classic by her accompanying hair and makeup. That big, teased crown, created by celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak adds more than little vintage flair, especially with Hathaway’s long curtain bangs falling down around her face. Celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman rounded out the look with lived-in eyeliner, pink cheeks, and a subtly shimmer lip color that illuminated Hathaway’s smile.

While Roszak didn’t reveal any of her secrets on Instagram, there are plenty of ways to copy Hathaway’s half-up look, like backcombing or even using a 2000s-era Bump-It. Once you start trying out the teased-hair trick, though, it’s hard to ever go back. Just look at Hathaway herself, who brings out the beehive for so many of her most high-profile events, award shows, and red carpets in general.

But while the voluminous hairstyle might be one of Hathaway’s signatures, she’s far from the only celebrity trying it out. At Paris Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner closed out the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show with a towering Priscilla Presley-style blowout. Rihanna had some major Y2K volume in her own hair as she stepped out to dinner with A$AP Rocky, and Lily Collins tried a smooth, blowout version of the look while promoting Emily In Paris.

As more and more stars jump on the look ahead of Sofia Coppola’s upcoming Priscilla bipoc, just know Hathaway’s been here the entire time.