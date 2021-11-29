Angelina Jolie Wore The Most Classy Pajama Pants While Grabbing Coffee

When it comes to her everyday wardrobe, Angelina Jolie likes to keep her look fairly straightforward. Whether she’s stepping out for dinner or running errands with her kids, the actor is often wearing unfussy, timeless pieces like her goes-with-everything slides and gold hoop earrings. Even during the holidays, Jolie sticks to the rule of wearing minimalist, classic staples. Case in point: Jolie recently wore Dior’s silk pants as her post-Thanksgiving outfit. The actor debuted the pajama-like bottoms while grabbing coffee with her daughters Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt on Nov. 27.

For the coffee run, Jolie kept it casual in her silky, wide-leg bottoms from Dior that featured the brand’s emblematic Toile de Jouy print. (Her breezy pants tapped into the pajama set aesthetic, which is a persistent red carpet and street style trend.) Jolie balanced out the eye-catching design with a simple white tee and a Ludmilla camel coat from Max Mara. As for shoes, she opted for a pair of easy slip-on slides and toted a Loro Piana Sesia bag (which she has worn at least seven times since August 2021).

SL, Terma/BACKGRID

If you were surprised to see Jolie in elevated pajamas — don’t be. Fashion-conscious A-listers have worn sleepwear-inspired garments all throughout 2021. In March, for instance, Yara Shadidi’s stylist Jason Bolden outfitted the Black-ish actor in a full set of monogrammed silk pajamas from Dior for the 2021 NAACP Image Awards. (A fun fact: Bolden also started working with Jolie several months ago and styled her for several recent red carpet outings.) Just a couple of weeks after, in April 2021, Sophie Turner wore a set of checkered pajama co-ords while grabbing dinner with her husband Joe Jonas. If you have yet to give this luxe sleepy aesthetic a try, feel free to go ahead and do so before the year ends.

Jolie’s exact pants are currently sold out on Dior, but you can sign up to receive an alert once the style restocks. For those who simply can’t wait to recreate Jolie’s look for the holidays, you can shop similar pieces that channel the same pajama vibes, ahead.

