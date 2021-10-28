The red carpet fashion moments from the Eternals movie premieres have been nothing short of exceptional. A majority of the stunning ensembles, unsurprisingly, came from the one and only Angelina Jolie. (Her silver molten Versace chainmail gown was a recent style highlight.) The star’s opulent looks continued on Oct. 27 when the actor attended the Eternals London premiere. Jolie wore a Valentino ensemble for the special night. The look felt like a playful, feminized twist on traditional suiting — she wore a billowing ivory button-down underneath an oversized longline blazer. Instead of wearing tailored pants, she opted for a voluminous black skirt with pockets.

Jolie’s separates were inspired by a runway look from Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2021 Couture collection. The original design featured a boxy black blazer — not all that dissimilar from Jolie’s — atop a white maxi-length shirtdress. A pink satin sash tied around the midsection added a vibrant pop to the otherwise monochromatic look and completed the artfully disheveled, professional look. For an actor of Jolie’s caliber, however, Valentino’s Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli reworked the runway creation and custom-made a uniquely new ensemble for her. (You may also recall Zendaya very recently wore the fashion house’s couture look to a Dune movie event, so perhaps to avoid Jolie rewearing it, new pieces were created for her.)

If you’re following the Eternals press tour, you know Jolie’s children have been accompanying her on the red carpet. And, in particular, her daughters, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, ransacked their mother’s closet for the events. At last week’s Los Angeles premiere, Zahara donned the dazzling metallic Elie Saab Haute Couture gown Jolie originally wore to the 2014 Oscars. Meanwhile, Shiloh chose a slightly tweaked version of a brown Gabriela Hearst slip dress her mother wore earlier this past year. The sustainable theme carried on for the recent London premiere, too, with Shiloh wearing a black and white floral gown by Dior that Jolie originally wore back in 2019.

Although Jolie’s Valentino outfit is couture, you can easily recreate the look with a few pieces from your closet. All you need is a white blouse with buttons, a blazer, and a dramatic black skirt. Start shopping for the pieces, below. And perhaps, this could be your Halloween costume on Oct. 31?

