It’s no secret children can often take after their parents. In Hollywood, especially, if your mom is an icon, it’s natural to want to follow in her exact footsteps. Take Kaia Gerber, for example, who became a model just like her mom Cindy Crawford. The same goes for Lila Grace Moss, who channels her mom Kate Moss’ fashionable tastes all the time. Most recently, this imitative tendency was evidenced by Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, who wore her mom’s former 2014 Oscars dress to the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals. The 16-year-old absolutely glowed in the sequined gown.

Zahara and her siblings joined their mother on the red carpet to celebrate her new film, which is a Marvel-produced superhero movie. (Jolie plays the Eternals character Thena, an elite warrior who possesses immense strength, speed, and stamina.) Since the night was a celebratory one, Jolie’s children all donned their best outfits with a touch of sustainability. “We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff,” Jolie told Entertainment Tonight. In particular, Zahara’s gown stood out amongst her siblings, for it was her mom’s former Oscars look. The dazzling number was from Elie Saab Haute Couture and it was resized to fit the teenager.

Meanwhile, Jolie herself slipped into a bronze-colored Balmain Resort 2022 gown. She wore matching colored pumps and accessorized with vintage Tiffany & Co. baubles and a unique lip cuff, expertly commissioned by the actor’s stylist Jason Bolden.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jolie first wore her Elie Saab gown to the 86th Academy Awards ceremony in 2014, when the actor was recognized with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The shimmering, beaded dress tapped into the time period’s metallic trend — and now, her daughter Zahara is leaning into that same fad. (Metallics reemerged in the Fall/Winter 2021 collections and the design recently appeared on the Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 runways.)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This is not the first time fans have commended Zahara for her top-notch red carpet looks. Just a few weeks prior, in September 2021, she accompanied her mom to Variety’s Power of Women event, where she wore an elevated jumpsuit with a pair of sneakers. On a different occasion, too, for the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in 2019, Zahara even matched with her mother in black halter-neck dresses. So far, it looks like Zahara is emulating her mother’s penchant for neutral tones and streamlined silhouettes. (You’ll want to keep your eyes on more awe-inspiring ensembles from the budding fashionista.)

The Elie Saab dress is no longer available to shop, but you can find alternate gowns that channel similar glamorous vibes. Lean into Zahara’s vintage look with Elie Saab’s current sequin-embellished offerings, or opt for a more budget-friendly find from Mac Duggal, ahead.

