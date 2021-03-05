Irina Shayk Gets All Her Street Style-Worthy Coats From This Popular Brand

Humans are creatures of habit. If we like something, we're going to want to have it over and over. This can be applied to what we wear and how we shop — if we like a brand for its comfortable jeans or a label that sells trendy clothes at affordable prices, why ever let that go? If there's anyone who has mastered the art of wear more of what you like, it's Irina Shayk, who has the biggest Max Mara coat collection. She has been wearing the brand as early as 2014, according to some eagle-eyed internet fans, and even now in 2021 this luxe brand has been her pick of choice to battle East Coast's chilly weather in. Given that the label started the teddy bear coat fervor, it's no surprise Max Mara has remained a favorite in the model's on-trend wardrobe. You can always find her in the latest Instagram-approved brands, just take a peek at her other of-the-moment street style ensembles.

But, back to her coats. One of her most recent Max Mara looks was from an outing in New York City on March 3, where she calls home with daughter Lea Cooper. Shayk stepped out in a cobalt blue coat from the label's Fall/Winter 2019 collection and wore it open to reveal a striped turtleneck top, black shirt, and gray jeans. It was the perfect dressy yet laid-back look for a NYC resident. The teddy coat reigns supreme in the model's wardrobe as she has the style in several other iterations. Shayk is also not the only celeb to brand the cozy piece a must-have item. Since its debut in 2013, the Teddy coat has become an instant hit with celebs and fashion lovers alike, popping up on stars like Hailey Bieber and Julia Roberts. However, Shayk takes the crown for amassing quite the collection of Max Mara outerwear.

Irina Shayk Wearing Blue Max Mara Coat

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Irina Shayk Wearing Striped Max Mara Coat

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Irina Shayk Wearing An Aqua Blue Max Mara Coat

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

Irina Shayk Wearing A Camel Colored Max Mara Coat

LALO / BACKGRID

Though Shayk has an affinity for the super fuzzy, furry Max Mara coats — they're great for NYC's harsh winters — she doesn't discount the importance of keeping a few neutral colored pieces from the fashion house in her closet too. (See the camel colored Saio Coat, above.) For those who don't know, the model also has a close and friendly relationship with the brand. Shayk has previously starred in its Spring/Summer 2020 campaign and has even walked in its runway shows at Milan Fashion Week. Naturally, since Shayk is so well-acquainted with the label one wouldn't be surprised if she got first picks on the latest items from Max Mara's Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Keep your eyes peeled for that street style moment when it arrives.

In the meantime, if Shayk's coat collection is making you rethink your winter outerwear stash — you're in luck, some of her exact styles are still available to shop. Style your new coat under a monochromatic look or with dress, tights, and boots. Your new Max Mara find will be the perfect way to close out this winter season.

