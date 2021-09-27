Angelina Jolie Wore Her Signature Outfit While Out To Dinner With The Weeknd

Between the widely-publicized Bennifer reunion and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker frequently showcasing their conjoined style, 2021 has been the year of enthralling celebrity coupledom. And now, according to the hubbub circulating through the pop culture rumor mill, there’s potentially another A-list pair to captivate the public eye. Over the weekend, actor and director Angelina Jolie grabbed dinner with singer The Weeknd at the Santa Monica restaurant, Giorgio Baldi. While the extent of their dinner conversations remain unknown, Jolie and The Weeknd wore matching black outfits, which, as Kardashian and Barker have proved time and time again, is a distinct sign a duo is synchronized in more ways than one.

An all-black look is a standard fashion formula for Jolie. She wore a double-breasted black trench coat to dinner, which was a signature out of the minimalist’s tightly-edited capsule wardrobe. Her outerwear shrouded the specifics of her outfit, but black sheer tights and a pair of matching Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps remained visible.

Heels are also a consistent go-to for the actor (even when grocery shopping), so her footwear for the ambiguous dinner was not an uncharacteristic style choice. Lastly, she carried Saint Laurent’s woven Kate bag in a — you guessed it — shadowy black hue. The Weeknd, whose off-stage name is Abel Tesfaye, coordinated with Jolie’s inky ensemble in black jeans, a dark denim jacket, and leather pointed-toe boots.

Jolie and The Weeknd’s nighttime outing is currently going viral on Twitter, with many users speculating on why they met up for dinner. One user even joked that their potential coupling was manifested by The Weeknd’s song “Party Monster,” where he sings “Angelina, lips like Angelina.”

Whether Jolie purposefully chose to coordinate with The Weeknd in all black, or, was most likely, simply abiding by her tried-and-true style formula, a monochrome dark look always delivers a timeless and fashionable effect. Shop coats similar to her dark trench and her exact Manolo Blahnik heels, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.