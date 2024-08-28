Angelina Jolie is known for many things. There’s her legendary lineage, preternatural acting ability, and her dedication to global humanitarian efforts. On the aesthetic front, she’s always been synonymous with an edgier style. She loves leather, extreme haircuts, and bold tattoos of all shapes and sizes, but it’s time to start giving props to her other major body modification: Jolie’s extensive ear piercing collection. She’s steadily increased the number of charms dangling from her lobes and cartilage over the years, but it’s not too often that fans get to see them. Most of the time, Jolie’s hair is styled in a big, bouncy blowout, which obscures the ears. But at the 81st Venice Film Festival, the Italian breeze helped onlookers catch a glimpse of the five distinct piercings carefully curated to reflect her daring-meets-glamorous vibe.

Jolie arrived in Venice on Aug. 27, just one day after the week-long event officially kicked off. She’s currently promoting her Maria Callas biopic and is set to do the full run of film festivals to give the movie some extra publicity ahead of award season in the spring. On her first day in action, the actor was spotted in short-sleeved trench coat and black heeled boots, her now-blonde hair styled in another one of her beloved blowouts. As she walked alongside the canal, though, the breeze blew it back and revealed her series of gold earrings.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

The collection might extend even further up her ear, but a quick glance shows at least five separate piercings carefully arranged up the length of her lobes. It starts with a larger dangling gem closest to her head, then gives way to four more huggy-style hoops the rest of the way up. In a sense, it’s such a classic Jolie styling move. It might be edgy to have so many piercings in one spot, but the accessories she chose all feature timelessly chic finishes and shapes.

Even beyond Jolie, ear piercings in particular are having a real moment with the celebrity set right now. Maybe it’s because of how easy it is to change out jewelry, but fellow stars like Lori Harvey, Blake Lively, and Selena Gomez have been all about the multi-piercing look lately. There’s also the added bonus that the wearer can simply let the hole close up if and when they’re over it.

Here’s to hoping Jolie goes for an updo at least once this week — a piercing collection this cool deserves to be seen in HD.