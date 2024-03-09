Angelina Jolie is the reason why people say movie stars are a dying breed — who can come close to her level of charisma, versatility, and command of the big screen? Over the course of four decades, she’s transfixed audiences with her captivating film roles, heartfelt humanitarian efforts, and, of course, her once-in-a-generation looks. While so much of the focus is often on her impeccable sense of style, nails, or her always-sultry makeup, Jolie’s best hairstyles act as an extension of her impressive acting range. Often making real-life changes to truly embody the characters she plays, fans have seen Jolie do everything from elegant updos to full-on bleach jobs and even a complete head shave to get into their mindsets — now that’s what you call Method.

In her early years in the spotlight, there was no denying Jolie’s edgy, extreme streak that saw her lean into spiked buzzcuts, midnight-black hair dye, and all sorts of experimental styles that set her apart from the then-typical leading lady. These days, she’s doing the exact same thing, branching out from her now-signature chestnut curls to embrace a whole new spectrum of colors and styles.

Ahead, explore some of Jolie’s best-ever hair moments, from the sophisticated updos to the punky chops that helped propel her to A-list status.

Golden Blonde

North Woods / BACKGRID

Jolie’s latest look appears so natural, but it’s acutally one of her most major changes to date. She’s been blonde before, of course (and more on that later), but 2024 Jolie is all about embracing change and a fresh aesthetic.

Rooted Ombré

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It took a while for Jolie to work up to full-fledge blonde, wearing a stunning ombré blend through 2023. The shadows smudged through her roots create an incredible natural-looking flow, and makes the grow-out process a breeze.

Extra-Long Extensions

Anadolu/Getty Images

The extra, extra-long length of Jolie’s soft brown extensions add to her shimmering look’s ethereal nature — it’s a very fairy-like effect. It also helps show off the nutmeg color, one of her best in-between shades.

Hint Of A Hair Acessory

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

It’s not often that Jolie wears a hair accessory, but when she does, it’s always a statement. For the premiere of First They Killed My Father, she wore real Cambodian Khmer flowers at the base of her half-up hairstyle.

Hint Of Honey

Christopher Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The signature Jolie shade of brunette is a deep one, but this honey-brown color from 2007 is proof she can wear anything. The bends in the curls show off all the rich dimension, too.

Half-Up & Flowing

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Further adding to the sultry elegance of her plunging white gown, Jolie’s half-up hairstyle keeps the attention on her arched brows and cat-like makeup while still featuring soft waves flowing down her back.

Witchy Raven

HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images

The rich black hair color Jolie wore to the 2000 Oscars — she was the night’s big winner — is still considered one of her all-time bests. The volume in her brushed-back hairstyle add plenty of extra drama.

A Marilyn Moment

Gene Shaw/The Chronicle Collection/Getty Images

Jolie’s first blonde moment came in 1999, with golden curls that made her look like a modern Marilyn Monroe. It would be years before she returned to the color, but fans never forgot its impact.

Bold Buzzcut

Gene Shaw/The Chronicle Collection/Getty Images

She buzzed her hair in 1998 for a series of roles, but paired with her smoky, sultry makeup — and that leather jacket — it helped shape her early image as one of Hollywood’s most artistic, edgy stars to watch.

Period Piece Updo

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Though technically in-character for a made-for-TV period piece, there’s no denying the intrigue factor on this vintage updo. Clearly, Jolie would have been a world-class beauty in any era.