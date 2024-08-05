When a burgeoning new trend comes into vogue, it’s like every It-girl on earth has a special radar to detect it before everyone else. In Lori Harvey’s case, she can pick up on a fledgling craze even before her A-list colleagues — if she didn’t start the movement herself, that is. Her entire summer’s been full of innovative hair and makeup looks perfect for the long, hot season, but it appears that she saved the very best looks for the end. Posting a series of pictures from a glamorous boat trip off some exotic coastal locale, Harvey’s double cartilage piercing is more than such a sweet, summery accessory. It adds a perfect touch of edge to her vacation ensemble, and taps into a growing body modification trend in general.

Harvey spent the final days of July soaking up the sun, alternating between the sand, boat deck, and one seriously amazing-looking oyster dinner. To match the scorching weather, she opted for a bright, cheerful yellow bikini, topped with some delicate gold necklaces, a body chain, and statement earrings. Just beneath the bill of her classic YSL ball cap, though, is something a little different. On the curve of her ear closest to her head are a pair of small diamond studs placed only a few millimeters apart.

It’s a blink-and-miss-it sort of detail, but once you do spot it, you realize how much subtle edge and personality the piercings add. Most important in this look are where the studs are positioned. Usually formally called a “forward helix”, the placement is a little more hidden than if the tiny diamonds were on the opposite side of Harvey’s ear. The only crucial element of this piercing is the fact that it involves two distinct holes. It’s not too often that they’re this close together, which makes both so eye-grabbing and feel even more unique. It goes so well with the tiny tragus (ear flap) stud she’s had on the opposite side of her head for awhile now, too.

Double piercings placed very close together seem to be picking up steam among the celebrity set, too. Just days earlier, Blake Lively showed off a pair of ruby studs nestled into her own ear cartilage at her husband’s movie premiere. A growing number of stars are opting for piercings in general, perhaps because they’re an easy to way to participate in the fun of a body modification without the permanent commitment of something like a tattoo.

It’s not too late to add a double piercing to your own summer bucket list — if Harvey’s just now showing her own take on the look, then you know the trend is still peaking.