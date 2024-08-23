Angelina Jolie’s taken on dozens of highly versatile roles over her 40-year career. She’s starred in high dramas, fast-paced thrillers, historically-accurate biopics, and even a handful of sweet family-friendly films, but her latest gig might prove to be her most glamorous yet. The Oscar winner has always been careful and deservedly selective about the kinds of brands with whom she chooses to lend her famous name and face. In the case of Jolie’s new Tom Ford Beauty partnership, though, it feels like a truly natural fit.

The actor is the makeup brand’s freshest face, starring in a bold new campaign for the Runway Lip Color line, which features a collection of pencils and lipsticks. Not only does Jolie’s A-list pedigree align with Tom Ford Beauty’s high-status reputation, but she might have some of the most famous lips in Hollywood — what better spokeswoman for that particular cosmetic category? In fact, an early look at the highly-anticipated campaign, shot by celebrated fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, features Jolie wearing her signature shade of red: 16 Scarlet Rouge. It also highlights the star’s relatively new hair color, a deep, honey-toned blonde that made headlines when she first debuted it back in the first few weeks of June 2023.

Courtesy Of Tom Ford Beauty

Described in the brand’s press release as “a cinematic homage to feminine beauty and its power,” the immersive campaign will feature both still images and captivating video footage that shows Jolie preparing for a role. Based on the single photo currently available, it’ll be one of her most dynamic shoots to date.

Fans have to wail ‘til September 3 to get the full campaign, but a sneak peek at the actual lipsticks is available now. Ten shades — including Jolie’s beloved Scarlet Rouge — are currently shoppable at assorted retailers, while the remaining eight, all of which are new colors, drop alongside Jolie’s photoshoot.

Over the past few years, the star has been been expanding her influence by wading into a wider variety of fashion projects, like her Atelier Jolie collective. With so many new partnerships added to her resume lately, there’s no telling what she might be dreaming up next.