The cast of Dear Evan Hansen just welcomed some very special fans backstage: Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. An exciting moment for all involved, given that Jolie, her daughter, and members of the cast were all smiles in two group photos taken at Philadelphia’s Forrest Theatre. The image was posted to Instagram on August 22. As for the fashion, Jolie wore a black dress at Dear Evan Hansen, while the teen wore a light-colored sweatshirt and dark pants.

The mother-daughter duo smiled and posed with the cast of the hit musical after their performance. In the first photo, Jolie and Vivienne posed alongside actor Anthony Norman, who plays the title character in the show. They were joined by more cast members in a second snap in the photo carousel, and Vivienne is seen holding what appeared to be Evan’s arm cast from the show. According to the caption, they took in the show over the weekend in Philly, where it’s currently touring until August 28.

It’s unclear if Vivienne is an aspiring actor herself or if she’s simply a fan of musicals. However, what can be noted is Jolie’s knack for blending in with the crowd (as best as she can, that is — she is a major Hollywood star after all). Her black dress — a wrap style with billowy, cropped sleeves — oversized glasses with a dark tint, and simple Saint Laurent shoulder bag made up a look that was low-key chic and nodded to ’70s style (just picture Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis minus the layers of baubles).

Jolie has endured the heat of summer in some of the chicest garments. With outfits composed of mixed-and-matched white linen pieces and a wide-leg trouser and slip set, the actor is a pro when it comes to dressing for the sweltering months. And still, this black dress ensemble might be the best yet for its versatility: It can lend an uncomplicated yet put-together appearance well into fall, for a visit to the theater, to a local museum, or even to your office. With that in mind, shop similar TZR-approved pieces in the edit ahead that would seamlessly emulate Jolie’s sleek and simple outfit.

