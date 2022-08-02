As summer creeps towards an end, celebrity parents and their children are beginning the process of heading back to school. For some parents, this means stocking up on school supplies and refreshing their wardrobes, while others are seeing their kids off to college. In the Jolie-Pitt household, it was the latter as Zahara (the ex-couple’s third-oldest child) was dropped off at Spelman College on August 1 by her mom. For the college send-off event, Angelina Jolie’s outfit was casual and functional, as it was likely that she spent the day helping her daughter move in.

For the sentimental occasion, the actor stuck to comfortable pieces by styling a chunky gray sweater (it looked eerily similar to a piece she wore back in April, which was from The Row) with a pair of loose-fitting white linen pants. As seen in a video captured by one of the HBCU’s alumnus, Brandon Rainey, the ensemble was perfect for more than heavy lifting — it also felt easygoing and playful while the actor learned the Electric Side alongside her daughter. If you take a closer look at Jolie’s outfit, you’ll also get a glimpse at a mysterious pair of pointed-toe beige shoes, which are likely a pair of loafers or mules.

The proud mom also shared an Instagram post in honor of the monumental occasion, captioning the photo: “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Jolie’s ensemble would make for a simple and put-together option if you have a move-in day with your own child on the calendar. The fall-friendly separates would also work as a transitional weather look for your walks around the neighborhood or even as office attire. Shop similar TZR-approved picks in the edit ahead, with brands like The Row and Everlane providing chunky sweater options that emulate a similar cozy feel. Plus, Local European and Reformation have linen pants in their lineup that will help you replicate the actor’s full ensemble.

