Whoever handles Amal Clooney’s work and social calendar deserves a round of applause. The human rights lawyer is always on the go, making it to everything from business conferences to red carpets events to a casual dinner with friends. (Seriously, does she sleep?!) Case in point: A day after speaking at the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, she grabbed a bite to eat with a pal on Sept. 21. For the nighttime outing, Clooney wore a chainmail dress from Prada. Yes, if anyone can transition from a gray business look to a disco ball-like number in the span of 48 hours, it’s Clooney.

Those well-versed in Clooney’s style file, which is chock full of polished fashion moments (she is a lawyer, after all), will agree that this mini dress is perhaps her most scene-stealing look yet. Made from triangle-shaped mirrored chainmail, the light-reflecting number comes from Prada’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, and its price tag may make your jaw drop. Drumroll, please — the piece rings in at a cool $21,200.

For a bit of coverage, Clooney layered the attention-commanding style atop a white tank top. And because New York is (finally) getting rather chilly in the evening, the style star threw on an oversized blazer. On the accessories front, Clooney tripled down on the metallic theme with high-shine silver pumps and a tiny gold clutch. Finally, a pair of sparkly diamond stud earrings rounded out the barrister’s dazzling outfit.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

BeautifulSignatureIG / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Do you want to recreate this statement-making look on your next GNO? If yes, shop the assortment of pieces below. And if you can’t drop $21,200 on a dress right now (I mean, understandable), we’d recommend checking out labels like Paco Rabanne, Oseree, and Retroféte for a similar-looking style.