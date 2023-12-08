Whenever George Clooney has a new project coming out, I know I’m in for a treat. Not only because his films are always top-notch, but also because Amal Clooney usually joins him on his press tours and serves up an assortment of stellar red carpet looks. This week, the power couple is on the road again promoting George’s latest directorial film, The Boys In The Boat, making stops first in London and now in Washington, where Clooney styled a red sequin dress that’s practically made for the holidays.

At the film’s special screening on Dec. 7, which was held at SIFF Cinema in Seattle, the Clooneys were photographed walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet — looking as stylish as ever (nothing new for them). While George chose understated separates, including neutral trousers, a navy blue turtleneck, and a sleek gray peacoat, the activist went the more maximalist route in the aforementioned eye-catching midi dress. Clooney’s column-shaped number was adorned with large paillettes from head to toe and stopped just above her ankles, offering a peek at her trendy metallic silver pumps which made her timeless dress feel fresh. On the accessories front, she opted for minimal accents, starting with dangly diamond earrings and a gold clutch to hold her essentials for the evening.

Mat Hayward/Getty Images Entertainment

This week alone, we’ve been blessed with not one, but two sequin-heavy looks from Clooney, with her first being at the star-studded 2023 Fashion Awards on Dec. 4. She posed for photographers in a glamorous nude Versace gown, once again topped with holiday party-ready spangles. However, this time, her sparkly additions were in a variety of sizes, starting with small gold variations on the bodice which evolved into oversized versions on her train. Similar to her ensemble for The Boys In The Boat premiere, Clooney slipped on metallic pointy heels, a gold pair to match her maxi. Keep an eye on her next outing to see if the sequin streak continues.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect holiday soirée ensemble, take Clooney’s latest look as proof that sequins are always a trustworthy choice, no matter what festivities await you this season. Seeing that there are thousands of festive options on the market right now, we took the liberty of sourcing styles inspired by Clooney’s red carpet-ready attire so all you have to do is press “add to cart.”