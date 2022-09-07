Fact: Amal Clooney always looks incredible on the red carpet. Every time she participates in an industry event, whether it be award shows or film festivals, she lands at the top of the best-dressed lists. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Lebanese-British human rights lawyer debuted yet another awe-inspiring red carpet look at the Ticket to Paradise premiere. Clooney’s dress was the star of the show at the high-profile celebration in London, which marked the first showing of her husband George Clooney’s upcoming romcom.

Her latest outfit channeled old Hollywood glamour, which is one of her go-to aesthetics for movie premieres and formal events. On this occasion though, she went for a more pared-down look sans feather boas or cutouts by wearing an embellished slinky dress that drew inspiration from the classic slip. The minty-green gown came from John Galliano’s Spring/Summer 2001 collection and was decorated with dainty beading all over, arranged in a chevron-like pattern.

For shoes, she stepped into a pair of soft gray heels (they matched her nails!), then toted a gold clutch to complete the elegant look. Lastly, she accessorized with a medley of white gold, diamond-encrusted jewels from Cartier: a Reflection de Cartier ring, a tennis bracelet, and a pair of Essential Lines earrings. Meanwhile, George wore a three-piece suit in a dark navy hue and layered a white shirt underneath, leaving the top few buttons undone for an effortless touch.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Actor Julia Roberts joined the stylish couple on the red, or rather the green carpet. (She stars in Ticket to Paradise alongside George.) It’s worth noting that her look, courtesy of Alexander McQueen, was a total contrast to Clooney’s gown. Roberts wore a black, edgy and elegant dress that was covered in a graffiti-style print featuring white hearts, numbers, and initials.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Although Clooney’s gown was once available to shop on 1stDibs, but her exact style is currently sold out. You can, however, still copy the star’s look with nearly identical dress options from Retrofête, THEIA, and Amanda Uprichard. Keep scrolling to peruse and shop the TZR-approved lookalikes, ahead.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.