At this point, it’s not much of a secret that Jennifer Lopez loves her Alexander McQueen sneakers. The actress and singer has been photographed in them a handful of times since 2019, when she was engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez. And she’s managed to successfully style them up and down over the years, pairing them with everything from distressed jeans and tailored coats to sweatpants-and-tank top combinations for casual outings.

The pair in question is called the Oversized Sneaker, which Lopez has procured in the black-and-white colorway, likely for its versatility, and in a beige colorway as well. And on March 13, Lopez stepped out in them again while in Gran Canaria, Spain, where she’s filming a new movie called The Mother. She styled the neutral sneakers with white overalls (another go-to piece for the artist), a cropped white tank top, and two-tone sunglasses — a semi sultry-stylish look that, unsurprisingly, appears effortlessly assembled by Lopez. The paparazzi photos, below, showed her hand-in-hand with boyfriend Ben Affleck (also dressed in all black and white), with whom she rekindled a relationship with in 2021. The pair often color coordinates their outfits together.

A mainstay in the British label’s line of footwear, the designer leather kicks has been seen in its various colorways on other celebrities like Katie Holmes and Amber Davies. The shoe is mostly white with a colored heel patch, made very distinct with a thick rubber sole and the brand’s signature along the shoe’s heel and tongue.

(+) BACKGRID (+) BACKGRID INFO 1/2

In addition to the aforementioned duo, Hailey Bieber, Marion Cotillard, and Alicia Vikander have all been spotted wearing the sneakers in black and white while off-duty. Lopez herself has worn them consistently since 2019, as pictured below.

(+) Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID (+) MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

If you’re in the market for a pair of goes-with-everything sneakers, add the beloved style, or a similar pair, to your checkout cart now. You can take a page out of the pop star’s book and style them with overalls or baggy sweats for an ultra casual look. Otherwise, for a more polished feel, you can team the sneakers with your favorite pair of denim pants and a relaxed button-down shirt.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.