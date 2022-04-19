Envision a ‘90s-era Kate Moss — Naomi Campbell by her side, a skinny cigarette perched between two fingers, and a toothy smile on her face. As for what the supermodel is wearing in this vision? Well, she’s in a slip dress, of course. Moss sported lingerie-inspired slips so consistently throughout the decade that the sleek garment became almost a second skin of hers, cementing her as an arbiter of sleepwear-as-streetwear. (The sheer metallic number she wore to the 1993 Elite Model Agency Look of the Year party being one of her best, most iconic slip dress moments). In 2022, Moss remains a minimalist muse for designers to pull from when revisiting the ’90s staple, but you’ll notice some, however, opt to explore the slip dress through a bolder lens.

Call it an effect of fashion’s ongoing preoccupation with maximalism, some of this year’s slip dress offerings manifest quite conspicuously — whether that be through an attention-grabbing print or a highly saturated color palette. Some iterations even tweak the garment’s iconic simplistic design — Helmut Lang, for one, offers a novel number consisting of two green and gray dresses layered atop one another. Still, even the most maximal of slip dresses possess a sultry air of nonchalance, likely due to the garment originating as a nighttime piece intended for the boudoir. The piece’s signature sleeveless and streamlined, figure-hugging silhouette also makes it inherently insouciant.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Below, you’ll find 14 of this season’s slip dresses that run the aesthetic gamut. Some you can readily imagine on a minimalist style icon of Moss’ ilk, while others fall under a category that feels more mood-boosting and expressive. Scroll onward to shop.

