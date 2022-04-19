Julia Roberts’ Outfit Will Remind You Of This Iconic Look In ‘Pretty Woman’

Over the course of her career, Julia Roberts has established herself as the ultimate power suit queen. She has worn tailored pieces for public appearances since the pre-Y2K era. And evidently, not much has changed over the years. During her most recent visit to New York City, Roberts wore several suits to her Gaslit promo tour. The spot-on outfit choices, carefully curated by the actor’s trusty stylist Elizabeth Stewart, not only looked incredible but also reflected the actor’s long-standing penchant for suits on the red carpet.

For The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on April 18, Roberts wore a set of buttery pastel co-ords from Lafayette 148 New York. The ensemble consisted of a blazer (custom-designed for her by the brand’s Creative Director Emily Smith) plus a pair of pants and a cotton button-down shirt in a matching yellow hue. For shoes, Roberts wore a pair of shiny heeled Oxfords from The Office of Angela Scott and accessorized with a pair of diamond-encrusted rose gold Chopard earrings from the brand’s L’Heure du Diamant collection.

The outfit echoed the iconic salmon-hued shorts suiting worn by Roberts’ character Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman. In the film, Vivian wore the memorable Bermuda shorts and blazer co-ords to meet up with Kit De Luca, her best friend and roommate. On-screen, Roberts teamed the matching set with a white button-down shirt underneath and finished with a pair of round sunglasses and a clanky Western-inspired belt.

Later that same day, the star wore yet another suit to attend the Gaslit world premiere. This time, it was a three-piece set that included a gray double-breasted blazer jacket, a matching vest, and a pair of shorts in a checker print. Roberts also wore a pale blue dress shirt underneath the vest. This outfit was based off a runway look from Gucci’s Love Parade collection, which debuted for the Spring/Summer 2022 season and offered plenty of ‘70s-inspired ensembles. Once again, she accessorized with sparkly Chopard baubles: a pair of white gold Precious Lace Nuage earrings and a matching butterfly-shaped brooch.

