Amal Clooney Channeled Old Hollywood Glamour With This Accessory

When it comes to celebrity red carpet events, you’ll find your usual standard fashion fare: a beautiful gown, heels, clutches, and thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. Every now and then, however, a star will surprise you with their styling choices either with an unexpected footwear choice (like sneakers) or a forgotten accessory — like a feather boa. Recently, Amal Clooney wore a white feather boa with her dress to the 65th BFI London Film Festival, and she looked as elegant as ever. The feathery piece conjured up old Hollywood glamour vibes, which was very befitting for a timeless star like Clooney.

The star’s second public appearance in October nailed the playful yet polished fashion flair she’s known for. (Back on Oct. 3, Clooney also attended a debut showing of The Tender Bar to support her husband George Clooney’s latest directorial feat.) Her gorgeous, cream-colored sequined gown with a train was from 16ARLINGTON, a London-based fashion label best known for its feather-trimmed party pieces. While her custom-made dress was adorned with sequins, it was devoid of any feathery accouterments.

To make up for that absence, Clooney added in a delicate feather boa. Finally, she accessorized with luxurious diamond drop earrings and a yellow diamond ring, both from Moussaieff, and a pair of pointy-toe satin pumps.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

One could say that the lawyer and humanitarian is partial to a feather look. Back in 2017, while pregnant with her twins, she wore a black and white strapless, feather gown from Atelier Versace Couture to the César Awards in Paris. Harry Styles, too, loves the gauzy decorative element — his green feather boa completed his iconic Gucci look in 2021. Celebrity style aside, feathers are a consistent party dressing trend for this year, and will likely remain en vogue as you head into the holiday season.

Clooney wearing Atelier Versace couture gown. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since Clooney’s red carpet gown was custom-made, you won’t be able to purchase her exact piece. However, 16ARLINGTON does offer a few options that’ll allow you to easily lean into the feather-forward trend. If you decide a feather boa accessory isn’t for you, but still want the decorative detail elsewhere in your look, opt for feather-trimmed dresses and two-piece sets.

