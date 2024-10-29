Throughout Adele’s nearly two-year-long Vegas residency, she hasn’t just been wowing her sold out shows at Caesar’s Palace’s Colosseum Theater with her velvety vocals, but her classically glamorous aesthetic as well. Although the Grammy-winning artist does stick to a few mainstays when it comes to her look — like Old Hollywood waves, smoky eyes, and nude lips — she tends to have a more modern approach to her manicures. If you pay close attention to her elegant hands, you’ll notice that Adele is never without perfectly polished tips. And while the “Easy On Me” singer experiments with finishes, designs, and colors, she certainly seems to have a type: Gothic glamour. Her latest example? The glittery gunmetal nails she was sporting at Saturday night’s performance.

Last Halloween Adele dressed up as Morticia Addams, and it seems as though the fictional character might actually be something of a muse for the British singer-songwriter. For the transformation, celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created a bloody nail effect on her long, stiletto nails (Adele’s preferred length and shape). But even when she’s not channeling the goth icon in the literal sense, her string of witchy nail styles proves she gravitates towards moody manis. From black and gold vertical French tips to mystical champagne cat-eye nails, you can always expect her to punctuate her glamorous stage ensembles with some kind of dramatic manicure — and her gold-flecked gunmetal polish fit right into the ongoing theme.

Ganzorigt’s latest set for the superstar was a perfect complement to her theatrical beaded black Gaurav Gupta dress. It was an extra special look for an extra special night, as Adele’s musical idol Celine Dion surprised the performer with her attendance. It was a full circle moment, as Dion once held her own Vegas residency in the exact same room — and the 30 singer is just a month away from closing this chapter (she’s famously said a “long hiatus” will follow her final show on November 23).

Adele gushed about the emotional impact of the night yesterday in a touching Instagram post. “I have been performing in Celine Dion’s room at the Colosseum for almost [two] years now,” she wrote. “It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a moment! @celinedion I love you so very very much. Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family. I have loved being there it has been such an honor and Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever.” The occasion had an additional layer of emotion due to the fact that Dion only recently came back from her health-imposed break from the spotlight back this past June.

For this epic evening, Adele couldn’t have picked a more gorgeous manicure, which happens to make a chic alternative to black this season. Look for charcoal grey shades with a shift of gold, like INLP’s duochrome Grand Entrance. It’s bewitching for spooky season and beyond.