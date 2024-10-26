Halloween is creeping up, so if you haven’t yet sorted out your costume, there’s no time like the present to gather inspiration. Luckily, some of your favorite stars serve up creative looks year after year — and not all of them require you to have a professional stylist and glam team at the ready. In fact, there are a ton to choose from that rely mostly on what you do from the neck up. Some of the best celebrity Halloween makeup ideas from the past can be recreated with what’s already in your cosmetic bag, while others require a few more supplies and advanced techniques. So whatever your skill set, you’re bound to find a look you can master by diving into the archives.

Celebrities like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and J.Lo get invites to the most exclusive Halloween bashes, so this time of year they pull out all the stops to put together totally memorable costumes. But that doesn’t always mean going for traditional glam — through the power of makeup, A-listers can transform into anything from ghastly ghouls and spooky skeletons to cartoon characters and beyond. Of course there’s no shortage of sexy costume inspiration, too, if that’s what you’re going for.

To help narrow down the options, we’ve selected 10 past celebrity Halloween makeup looks that range from beginner-friendly to fairly advanced and cover a wide variety of vibes. Vampiress? Yup. Disco queen? That’s in here too. Keep scrolling for these creative makeup ideas and many more.

Halle Berry

If spooky is the look you’re after this year, you can never go wrong with a dark, hollowed eye and bloody mouth like Berry sported a few Halloweens ago. The best part, you probably already own the black liner, eyeshadow, and red liquid lipstick it would take to try this one.

Vanessa Hudgens

Prefer a punky, rocker-chic look? Follow Hudgens’ lead and top off an all-leather ensemble with spiky black eyeliner and ‘80s-inspired dramatically-draped blush.

Hailey Bieber

Last year, Bieber’s vampire costume involved a classically glam makeup look with glossy red lips and sof smoky eyes. To make it more Halloween-y, she added a few drips of faux blood at the corner of her mouth and down her neck.

Jennifer Garner

Ghost costumes don’t have to be basic. For example, a few Halloweens ago, Garner transformed into a phantom from the Victorian era. Though her gauzy dress and veil did some of the heavy lifting, her pale foundation, blurry red lips, and sunken eye added a much-needed creep factor.

5. Kaia Gerber

For Halloween 2018, Gerber channeled 1970s disco queens. Makeup artist Anthony H. Nguyen gave the model and actor “stardust eyes” with glittery metallic shadow (punctuated with a teeny star face gem) paired with shimmery pink lips. Add some hoops and a halter top to get an even more groovy effect.

Olivia Rodrigo

Celebrity makeup artist Lilly Keys brought classic cartoon character Betty Boop to life with Rodrigo’s Halloween look back in 2022. To try it out yourself, add a few coats of lengthening and separating mascara (or pop on some falsies) on both your top and bottom lashes for a doll-like effect. Just as essential are pencil thin brows — which can be created with a little foundation and a brow pencil if you don’t want to over tweeze — and a cherry red lip. Pin-curled black hair and a little red dress completes the transformation.

Jennifer Lopez

Andrew Toth/WireImage/Getty Images

Skeleton makeup looks are a Halloween classic, but J.Lo’s version from a 2016 bash was equally sexy and spooky. With strategically placed white face paint to simulate bones in the face, neck, and chest, plus a blood red lip, messy hair, and ice blue contacts, she brought an air of glamour and mystery to the occasion.

Adele

It doesn’t get much more chic than Morticia Addams when it comes to iconic Halloween characters. so of course it’s a go-to for celebrities like Adele, who channeled the witchy fictional matriarch last year. Of course she gave it her own little twist by swapping Morticia’s trademark white complexion and red pout for warmer tones on her lips and cheeks.

Kendall & Kylie Jenner

The Jenner sisters never let a Halloween go by without at least one epic costume. Last year they tag teamed as Batman Forever characters Sugar and Spice, with Kylie decked out in a punky purple eye, arched brows, and black-lined lips, and Kendall in soft babydoll glam.

Gigi Hadid

More skilled makeup enthusiasts might be ready to take on Hadid’s The Mask look from Halloween 2019. Makeup artist Patrick Ta helped transform the model into Jim Carey’s iconic movie character using various shades of green to create a contoured effect.