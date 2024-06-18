Even though Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the 66th annual Grammy Awards back in February, her public appearances over the past five years have been incredibly rare. Her last major red carpet moment was at the 2019 Met Gala, where she stunned in a fringe Oscar de la Renta bodysuit and feathery headpiece. In December 2022, Dion revealed her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, which in turn required her to step back from the spotlight. But fans were delighted to see the songstress at the June 17 premiere of her docu-film, I Am: Celine Dion, and her ensemble — an all-white skirt set from Dior — is definitely one for the books.

While Dion’s appearance at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center certainly shocked fans, it came as no surprise that she dressed to impress for the special screening. The fashion muse wore multiple white Dior staples, starting with a button-down blouse complete with an elongated neck tie alongside a floor-grazing silk skirt. From there, Dion broke up her monochromatic moment with a pearl and crystal-embellished black belt courtesy of, you guessed it, Dior. While giving an emotional speech to a jam-packed audience, Dion’s choice of footwear peeped out from under her long skirt. She opted for T-strap black satin pumps adorned with a pearl cluster from Christian Louboutin. In true Dion fashion, the A-lister chose only a few accents, but they fulfilled the shimmer quota tenfold, of course. To complement her sparkly belt, Dion accessorized with pearl stud earrings, an oversized diamond and emerald ring, and layered beaded bracelets.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage/Getty Images

Unfortunately, I Am: Celine Dion doesn’t drop on Amazon Prime Video until June 25. But, on the bright side, the week-long wait could potentially signal a few more press-related outings from Dion in the coming days. So, be sure to keep an eye out. In the meantime, channel her latest luxe look with the curated edit below. And hurry, because Dion’s exact Dior numbers are still available online — for now, that is.