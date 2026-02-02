Beyoncé may not have been present at this year’s Grammy Awards, but it sure felt like Destiny’s Child was in the house. Perhaps it was because Michelle Williams, one third of the iconic Y2K-era girl group, was actually in attendance. Or maybe it was because girl groups were everywhere you looked at the 2026 ceremony — is it officially the year of girl groups?

If music’s biggest night had any say, it was crystal clear that individuality was out and ensemble moments were back in. The red carpet featured coordinated looks from musicians like Katseye and and the women of Flo, showing that a united front has never been more stylish. Even though the outfits were coordinated they weren’t identical, still giving each star the moment they deserved.

The Haim sisters, who have long perfected the group dynamic, were in good company. The sisters wore matching black satin crystal-lined looks from Louis Vuitton (they are ambassadors for the brand, after all). Katseye, meanwhile, opted for white lace pieces from London-based designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin, proving that matching doesn’t have to be identical.

Audrey Nuna, Ejae and Rei Ami of the hit Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters made their Grammy debut (and even took home an award for their viral hit “Golden”). While the trio didn’t wear the same designer, they still managed to look super cohesive with unique silhouettes and A-plus styling.

Katseye

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Stars Of KPop Demon Hunters

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In Thom Browne, Dior, and Guvanch.

Haim

John Shearer/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Flo

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Luar.