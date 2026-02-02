The 68th Annual Grammy Awards fully delivered on all major fashion fronts. From Best New Artist nominee Olivia Dean, who looked ethereal in custom Chanel, to Miley Cyrus suiting up in leather Celine, the 2026 Grammys red carpet at Crypto.com Arena served up celebrity style moments worth remembering. But one trend that stood out from the rest? Barely-there, chest-baring looks that were equal parts daring and deliberate.

Early arrivals like Tyla and Addison Rae kicked the night off in plunging necklines. Rae wore a ruffled white custom Alaïa asymmetric dress with a sculptural neckline down to her belly button, while Tyla opted for an archival Dsquared2 silhouette from the brand’s fall/winter 2013 ready-to-wear collection. As the night unfolded, the trend took on more literal interpretations. Heidi Klum turned heads in a nude latex midi dress that accentuated her nipples, while Grammy winner Chappell Roan said it all with her chest. Roan wore a plum-colored sheer Mugler gown (inspired by one of their 1998 designs), held up by nothing more than her pierced nipples.

The exposed chest silhouettes were both unexpected yet totally made sense as a natural next step of the naked dressing movement that has dominated recent years. Plus, the Grammy’s is the perfect place to test out such a risqué trend. If this award ceremony has any say in it, you should be seeing a lot more chest-baring moments this year.

Keep scrolling to see who else rocked the bare-chested look.

Tyla

John Shearer/Getty Images

In Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2013 ready-to-wear.

Addison Rae

Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In custom Alaïa.

Chappell Roan

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Mugler.

Heidi Klum

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Madison Beer

John Shearer/Getty Images

In custom Andrew Kwon.

Ari Lennox

John Shearer/Getty Images

In Valdrin Sahiti.

Kehlani

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Valdrin Sahiti Fall/Winter 2025 Couture.

Sombr

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Doechii

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Roberto Cavalli.

Teyana Taylor

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In Tom Ford.

Lainey Wilson

John Shearer/Getty Images

In Guarav Gupta, Mountainside Metals custom necklace, David Yurman jewelry.