Award season officially kicked off with the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. And while the main event challenged every celebrity to dress their best, several stars also had a change of clothes on hand for the 2022 Emmys After-Parties. Fashion looks that came later in the evening shouldn’t be missed because they were equally as stunning. Take Zendaya for example, who switched out of her custom Valentino black gown into a bold red number (that was also from the label) to dance in.

There were plenty of other stellar style moments, too, that will keep you fashion-fueled for the rest of the week. From plunging neckline designs to ab-revealing cutouts, celebrities were fearless in crafting their late-night party ensembles. Take for instance Hannah Einbinder, who also made an outfit change, going from a low-key custom Rodarte gown to a black and gold tailored ensemble. Then, there was Reese Witherspoon, who shined in the same Armani Privé dress that she wore to the main event because it was that incredible. Stars like Sydney Sweeney, Issa Rae, and HoYeon Jung meanwhile experimented with the cutout trend that’s been dominating all year. And, judging by the fabulousness of their looks, this fashion trend shows no signs of slowing down.

Ahead, take in all the best after-party outfits from the 2022 Emmys.

Zendaya

David Livingston/Getty Images

Staying loyal to her red carpet faves, the two-time Emmy winner wore a red Valentino gown with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. She accessorized with Bvlgari jewelry.

Reese Witherspoon

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Witherspoon did not change and wore an Armani Privé dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry to both the Netflix and Apple TV+ after-parties.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Rodriguez attended the Apple TV+ and Netflix’s after-parties in a sparkly mini dress.

HoYeon Jung

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The Squid Game star changed into another Louis Vuitton outfit — this time, a mini dress — and swapped her fabulous hair brooch for a pair of stud earrings.

Julia Garner

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Like Witherspoon, Garner decided to forgo the outfit change and showed up at Netflix’s after-party and Governor’s Gala in her red carpet outfit: a black velvet Gucci gown with floral embellishments and Swarovski earrings.

Maude Apatow

David Livingston/Getty Images

The Euphoria star wore Vivienne Westwood at the HBO Emmy Awards party and finished the look with Cartier jewels.

Sydney Sweeney

FilmMagic for HBO

Sweeney changed from her regal Oscar de la Renta look into a party-ready vintage Versace gown that featured long sleeves and daring cutouts around the midriff area.

Hannah Einbinder

FilmMagic for HBO

Einbinder changed into a tailored ensemble after walking the red carpet. She wore a glossy gold jacket with a black button-down shirt and slacks, plus a matching bow tie.

Issa Rae

FilmMagic for HBO

Rae opted for a scarlet red mini dress with long sleeves and extra daring cutouts at the HBO Max Emmy Awards after-party.

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Brown kept on her entire look from the awards ceremony: a cutout dress with exaggerated hips, courtesy of Christopher Kane, plus jewelry from Dale Novick, Larissa Moraes, Luis Morais, Nicole Rose, and WHITE/SPACE.

Hannah Waddingham

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Waddingham rocked an electric blue jumpsuit at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards after-party.