Back in February, Swarovski’s new Creative Director, Giovanna Engelbert, unveiled the brand’s first collection of jewelry, birthed through the fashion icon’s vision. Now on Aug. 26, the jewelry label announced a highly anticipated second collection dubbed Collection II. Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, was tapped as the fresh face for the ads. Leon’s Swarovski campaign comes at a crucial moment in the model’s career as it’s another high-profile addition to her growing modeling portfolio. Back in February, Leon appeared in Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2021 campaign and back in December 2020, she starred alongside Ashley Graham for the Parade x Juicy Couture collection. (Leon first made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week in 2018 for Gypsy Sport.) The 24-year-old model is undoubtedly making a name for herself with her unstoppable list of campaign features.

According to the brand’s press release, Swarovski chose Leon to be the face of collection II due to her activist, modeling, and actress accomplishments. In the one image that has been shared so far, fans can see that Leon embodies Y2K fashion trends while modeling the latest Swarovski pieces. She wears a green criss-cross halter-neck top and trendy low-rise jeans, which better shows off the jewelry chain around her waist. She also adorned the hoop of her jeans with kaleidoscopic belts of crystals. Leon tugs at a necklace with a translucent crystal, which you can safely assume is also part of the new collection.

Courtesy of Swarovski/Mikael Jansson

Similar to Swarovski’s first collection, the company’s Wonderlab will soon return to deliver an expansion of wondrous show-stopping pieces of crystal jewelry. Although you’ll have to wait a bit for the second collection to drop, for those looking to channel Leon’s look right now, you can shop similar jewelry pieces below. Make sure to sign up for updates, too, so you’ll be the first to know when collection II releases.

