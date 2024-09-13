Although temperatures might still be skewing hot, September marks the official start of fall, so the cozy vibes the season brings are just around the corner. This means that it’s finally socially acceptable to start drinking warm pumpkin spice lattes, wearing tall boots, and swapping out all the light and bright pieces from your closet. The season change serves as the biggest relief to your manicure game because there’s no need to maintain the baby pinks or powder blues. Instead, let your moody spirits fly free. By now, you’ve probably seen the trending forest green hues and black cherry nail polish shades on your FYP, but brown —and all the different shades of the unassuming neutral — is one color that’s been flying under the radar — until now. The best brown nail ideas offer a variety of tones sure to match your favorite snuggly hot drink this fall, whether that’s mocha, espresso, or a sweet hot chocolate.

Not sure how to make the manicure color more exciting? TZR has rounded up 10 brown nail ideas to help you find the right look. Below, you’ll find everything from mixed-and-matched prints and coffee swirls to blended gradients. Keep reading to get inspiration for a soft yet charming fall manicure.

Chestnut Mixed Shapes

When it comes to brown, you can never go wrong with classic chestnut. A step up from a chocolate hue, this adds the perfect amount of warmth without being too dark. Elevate the shade even more by playing with shapes. This nail artist added abstract blocks of color on the ring finger and a French tip on the index finger for just the tiniest bit of interest.

Iced Coffee Swirls

For all the coffee lovers out there, this one is for you. Replicate an iced coffee swirl with mocha-colored square French tips that feature a tan squiggle pattern. You’ll match your favorite caffeinated drink while also having a versatile mani that’s neutral colors won’t clash with your outfits.

Caramel Sparkle French Tips

The best part about fall you ask? All the yummy caramel-flavored drinks and desserts. Coordinate with your go-to sweet treat by opting for colored tips inspired by the sugary spread. To upgrade, ask your nail tech to add on intricate golden stars. The finishing style looks delicious and enchanting.

Chocolate Brown Retro Designs

All too often people forget that nail designs are actual art, which means that you don’t have to be one-note. Take pointers from this design by choosing a different pattern for each finger. This nail artist went with a plain pinkie, unique French tip, blurred-out brown flower, tortoiseshell print, and a cream flower. Together, it’s the perfect blend of fall vibes.

Toffee Marble Print

Marble will always be a quintessential nail art design. Make the look feel very seasonal by trying it with the trending toffee color. This shade was recently worn by celebrities like Selena Gomez, so you know it’ll be all the rage. It’s the perfect look for someone who likes their neutrals on the lighter side instead of navy or black.

Coffee-Colored Groovy Motifs

Groovy ‘70s-style nail art isn’t just reserved for a summer’s technicolor hues. Transition the nail art style into a fall appropriate color palette by choosing a jumble of coffee browns. Think about mixing light tan, caramel, hazel, chestnut, and dark brown. You’ll finish with the most autumnal spectrum of shades that resemble the color scheme of fallen leaves.

Deep Brown Varied Textures

Nails designs aren’t just about colors but textures ,too. If you’re looking to experiment, start out small by trying out a deep matte brown with glossy tips. You’re sure to get tons of double-taps and compliments for trying something new.

Brown Gradient

Take ombré to new heights by asking your artist to extend the pattern across all your nails instead of painting an individual design on each. This creates a stunning cascade across the fingers and is a great way to incorporate an artistic style without too much clutter.

Hazel Glow

Love a bit of sparkle? A hazel shimmer adds a dazzling copper finish without feeling like your nails are blinding. Try out this look if you want a glitter that feels a little more low-key.

Brown & Blue Combo

For those who thrive off of color and can’t stick to all brown, a complementary color is a light baby blue. This forms a contrast between light and dark where you can still capture the fall aura while toning down the moodiness.