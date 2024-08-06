As we creep closer towards September, it’s time to say goodbye to sunny days, rooftop bars, and strappy sandals because fall is on its way. For beauty, this manifests as burgundy lipsticks, plum blush shades, and arguably most exciting of all, darker, warmer manis that reflect the moody vibes the season brings. And this year, there are so many popular fall 2024 nail polish colors to choose from depending on your tastes. A cute manicure will be the perfect accessory while holding onto your pumpkin spice latte or a caramel apple.

Whether you’re trying to hang on to the warmer weather nail moments as long as possible or you want to go full-speed into cozy autumn energy, there’s truly something for everyone. Did you love summer’s jelly nails? Try the sheer trend in a deeper hue. For the fashion week followers, take inspo from your favorite autumn and winter runways. If you love spooky season, an intense black cherry moment serves vampire vibes or witchy fierceness.

Alternatively, you can ideally encapsulate the entirety of the season by opting for that iconic burnt orange that has become autumn’s mascot color. Ahead, TZR spoke to three top nail artists to provide you with all the info you need on this years, top fall nail polish colors.

Jelly Finish

Taking inspo from the retro sandals trend, jelly nails were hugely popular this season and you don’t have to ditch them for fall. “[They’re] a great transition from summer,” says celebrity manicurist & KISS Nails brand ambassador, Julie Kandalec. But instead of the light pastel shades you wore for the hotter temps, she says to opt for something darker to match the gloomier weather that autumn brings. For easy application at home, Kandalec recommends the KISS press-on nails in Fiat, a muted wine color.

Deep Greens

“Wicked!,” says Rose Hackle, professional nail artist. “We know it's coming, and the girls are ready.” With the highly-anticipated movie musical’s release in November, it’s time to get excited, and there’s no better way to do it than through a celebratory manicure. As Cynthia Erivo’s go-to nail artist, Hackle says that deep green Elphaba nails are not only an iconic style that you can look forward to in the film, but they’re perfect for everyone to wear this fall.

“Also, green has always been a good fortune color,” says Hackle. “Everyone is manifesting their best lives, and the green alludes to that for sure.” She also notes that you can elevate the look by applying some gold flecks or chrome onto your green hue. This adds a touch of Glinda’s vibrancy to the finished mani. For the ideal shade, try OPI’s Midnight Snacc, says Hackle.

Burnt Orange

No better way to ring in this time of year, than to replicate the incoming foliage and pumpkin spice latte craze. A burnt orange will always be the color for fall, bringing a sense of warmth and coziness. “As the season shifts, this color offers a bold yet earthy alternative that fits well with the trend of embracing natural, autumnal tones,” says Director of Marketing and Brand Development at Bellacures Rianna Basurto. She adds that the pigment can also manifest in a variety of tints, so there are so many ways to play around with it. “From deep and dramatic to vibrant and warm,” says Basurto. This would be the cutest Thanksgiving choice to match the yams and pumpkin pie.

Matte Black

When it comes to nails, you might be used to shimmers and shines, but Kandalec is predicting that everyone will go in a different direction once we hit September. After styling this look for Christian Cowan’s Autumn and Winter 2024 fashion show, the nail expert forecasts that people will be after the sleek and elegant look that matte black nails produce. “The shade exudes a leather-like texture that feels both edgy and refined,” says Kandalec. To recreate the look, go for the KISS imPRESS On The Road press-ons or ask for a matte shellac top coat over black gel at the salon.

Black Cherry

Fall is the season of sweater weather and snuggly days inside, but it also houses Halloween, which means it’s time to get a bit sinister. Enter that moody spirit through a black cherry manicure that’s super chic all while still adding a dark, enchantress aura to your everyday style. “Its rich, dramatic hue complements autumn’s aesthetic and pairs well with both casual and formal attire,” says Basurto. “It’s an ideal choice for adding a touch of opulence to your look.”

Milky Metallics

“The clean girl aesthetic is a forever look,” Hackle shares. And the best way to achieve it through is through a cool-toned milky metallic polish, says the professional nail artist. But it doesn’t have to be plain. Hackle says to think about adding a thin black French tip for “a little edge.”

Storm Gray

Black and various shades of brown are common choices for understated autumn polishes, but something you don’t see often is a stormy gray. This color is great for the neutral girlie who wants to switch it up this year. “It’s adaptability allows it to complement various outfits and styles, aligning with the current trend for minimalistic and chic colors,” says Basurto. She adds that because there’s such a diversity of options, between cool or warm and matte or glossy, everyone can find a tone and finish that fits their personal style.