As of right now, you might be experiencing 90-degree weather and sweaty upper lips, but get excited because fall is on its way. Soon, tanks tops will be replaced with sweaters, micro-shorts will be swapped for baggy, floor-grazing jeans, and your iced coffee will be traded for a warm pumpkin spice latte. Plus, you’ll be preparing to get into the Halloween season, so you’ll want to reflect that darker aura by ditching the bright colors you wore in the summer. To go along with this change, you’ll, of course, need fresh manicure inspiration as well. And one of the biggest polish trends that matches this energy is black cherry nails. This is a deep polish that almost looks black but has a wine-colored red tinge to it. The best black cherry nails add interest to the rich shade while capturing the moody spirit the hue brings to your fingertips.

Not sure what style to go for? TZR has rounded up a list of nail ideas to help you find a look that might work for you. There’s everything from metallics and cherry motifs to ultra-spooky, vampire-like nails that are fit for any All Hallow’s Eve celebration. You’ll find that there are so many options to choose from.

Ahead, 10 adorable and fiercely frightening black cherry nail ideas to get you in the mood for fall.

Cherry Motifs

Take inspo from the name of the polish color by opting for adorable cherry motifs. You’re capturing the gloomy atmosphere that comes with the season while still adding a cutesy finish.

Shimmer & Shine

If nail art isn’t your thing, a simple metallic adds a bit of oomph while not being too much. Plus, on those sunny autumn afternoons, your nails will have a stunning shimmer in the light.

Simple & Classic

There’s nothing wrong with going simple and classic. However, a rounded almond shape adds a more witchy, seasonally-appropriate feel to this deep mark mani.

Coquette Vibes

For the coquette girlies who are clinging to the pastel pinks of summer, you don’t have to leave them once temps drop. Combine charming light pink bows with sweet heart-shaped cherries to add a feminine edge to your darker color palette.

Light & Dark

A moody mani isn’t for everyone. If you’re holding on to the bright whites of last season, swap them out for cream and add that fall touch with the cherry red.

Chrome Cover

Chrome glazed donut nails are not a thing of the past. Apply the high-shine powder as an overlay to spice up the plain polish.

Mixed Patterns

Nail art doesn’t have to be uniform. Get creative and try different patterns on each finger. This artist added a checkered print, heart cutouts, and French tips.

Spooky Ooky

Really lean into the spine-tingling and eerie ambiance the season brings by going for an equally chilling manicure. This pointy red set featuring a blood-like design on the ring finger delivers total vampire energy.

Multi-Colored Mani

For those who loved a multi-toned mani during the summer, just switch the color palette to more muted and dusky tones. Use a black cherry as your base and find colors that form a contrast. This nail artist featured the deep red with hints of black, blue, and orange to create an autumnal aura design.

Not Your Average French Tips

Who doesn’t love a French tip? The popular look will never go out of style, but try adding a wow factor by switching up the shape. This nail artist painted the tips into an abstract configuration which not only creates interest, but definitely adds a spookier feel.