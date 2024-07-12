Surviving the July heat is not for the weak. You’re constantly sweating, finding any scrap of paper to use as a fan, and battling the wild humidity, all while having to go about your everyday tasks like heading to work and running errands. The intense temperatures pose the biggest question for those with natural hair: What style do I choose? Having endless natural hairstyle options might seem like it makes the decision easy, but it can be difficult to figure out which look is going to serve you best. Some like their hair off the shoulders, others want to spend little time on styling, and the curly girls are always looking for heat-friendly cuts that make fighting frizz so much simpler. There are tons of trending summer 2024 protective styles and natural haircuts, so for the people, like myself, who sport both, what should you think about when choosing which direction to go in?

Luckily, celebrity braiders and hairstylists have the answers you might be looking for. Susy Oludele of Hair by Susy, a New York City- and Los Angeles-based braider who has worked with high-profile clients like Solange and Beyoncé, is known for pioneering styles like human hair boho braids and ivy twists. Hairstylist and co-founder of Flawless By Gabrielle Union, Larry Sims, is an expert in hair care and styling. These game-changers are constantly aware of what’s trending and they are here to help guide your summer hair choices.

Ahead, you’ll find all of their suggestions and styling tips for the top protective hairstyles and haircuts to wear this summer.

Protective Hairstyles

Fulani Braids

A mixture of corn rows and box braids that flow down your back, Fulani braids are the perfect look for anyone who wants their hair out of their face without sacrificing length. Oludele emphasizes that this is a great style to get creative with because the pattern of the cornrows is really up to the individual, with everything from typical straight-backs to heart designs to spelled-out words being an option. You can even go for Fulani braids that sweep up into a bun or add beads at the end for the perfect beachy look. “You’re able to have a style that is creative, but also has a very tribal look that is lightweight to wear,” says Oludele.

Senegalese Twists

Senegalese twists, a style originating from Senegal, is completed by interlocking two pieces of hair till you reach the end of the strands. Oludele recommends this as a protective style for the warmer months because of how lightweight the twists feel, meaning your head won’t get too hot or be weighed down from tons of braiding hair. Another plus? They don’t take very long to finish which eliminates hours spent in the salon chair.

Braided Baldie

The “braided baldie”, a viral natural hairstyle that popped up on Instagram this summer, gives the illusion of a buzzcut without having to actually cut your hair. The style uses one long cornrow to create a pattern or design on the head. Oludele says the look, created by @tookiedidit, a popular Los Angeles braider, is an incredibly functional protective style because your hair is completely off of your neck and shoulders. The braided baldie is ideal for someone who’s looking for a trendy ‘do, that is low-maintenance when it comes to hair care. With this braided style, your hair becomes the main accessory to any outfit.

Human Hair Boho Braids

For the ultimate mermaid vibes, boho braids are the way to go. This bohemian style of braids are formed from leaving strands of hair out of basic box braids for that effortlessly earthy and natural feel. Oludele, suggests using human hair instead of synthetic braiding hair so you don’t worry about tangles. This makes hair care after taking a dip in the pool or swimming in the ocean more stress-free.

Natural Haircuts

Pixie Cut

Having your hair stick to nape of your neck or constantly fall in your face during a heat wave can be really bothersome and overstimulating, so if you are tired of always having to put your hair up, summer might be the time to try a big chop. There is no better way to achieve an easy-breezy style that you don’t have to worry about than with a curly pixie cut. A defining characteristic of the look is the more sleek and smooth finish. Once you find the best hair foam or gel, maintaining the style should be a walk in the park.

Short Bob

“This is definitely the year of bobs!,” says Sims. A bob is such a classic style for any natural hair type, but the main thing to consider is choosing a cut that what will highlight your face shape and service your specific curl pattern. “Bobs exude a fresh and modern aesthetic that allows you to still be stylish with your hair down during the hot summer months,” says Sims. He says that shrinkage of the curls should be a huge factor when determining length and stresses that trims are “essential” to keeping the hairstyle looking clean and refined. For products, he recommends the Flawless by Gabrielle Union 5 Butter Miracle Leave-In Conditioner for maintaining moisture and the Flawless by Gabrielle Union Elongating Custard for definition.

Curly Mullet

For looser curl patterns, the front face-framing strands often feel like they’re weighing down the rest of the hair, so when in doubt, cut ‘em off. The curly mullet is a good way to add dimension for more dynamic hair that feels light and free. The fact that your front pieces are cut shorter makes it great for summer because all you have to do is slick back the bangs into a ponytail or half-up, half-down style to give your forehead some relief.

Cropped Natural Cut

With the cropped natural cut, an alternative to the pixie, you’ll often see a closer buzz on the back and sides of the hair, with longer curls on top. The length can vary from being a very close cut to a couple inches of length. Sims suggests this for anyone in the market for the ultimate low-maintenance style. As with all short haircuts, he stresses regular trims to eliminate split ends and keep up with the length. “It creates a fun, contemporary look that is perfect for the summer,” says Sims.