By her own admission, Halle Berry is having one of the best weeks ever. The legendary star has been in France for the past several days, taking meetings, doing fittings, and oh so casually running a leg of the official Olympics torch-lighting journey. She’s one of the most celebrated actors of all time with access to the biggest celebrations on earth, but she even was floored, describing the trip as a “highlight of her life” on Instagram. Amid such a whirlwind week, she opted for two curl-glorifying hairstyles that easily pivoted from one event to the next. Berry’s curly bun is an especially cool look, a summery, casually glamorous updo that complemented her seasonal white dress for a sunny day out in Cannes.

Berry’s been wearing her honey blonde-highlighted curls in a sporty ponytail for much of the week, including her portion of the torch run, but added even more elegance when she pinned much of it back into a low, artfully tousled bun. She showed the updo off poolside, surrounded by palm trees and coastal air, dressed in a white belted dress, strappy heels, and oversized sunglasses. The bun, complete with loose, spiral-shaped tendrils falling out around her face, only underscores the beachy-chic aesthetic.

The two true keys to this bun are its positioning and how it’s actually fastened to Berry’s head. The low angle, with all those lush curls gathered up at the nape of her neck, adds to the formal feel, while the looser nature of the style — and the wind-blown strands around her face as well as her long bangs — bring it back down to a more casual space to suit the coastal locale. Rather than use a hair tie, it looks like Berry’s bun is secured with hair color-camouflaging bobby pins.

Berry’s been wearing her bicep-length hair in its stunning, natural form for much of summer, including her recent speaking engagement on behalf of women’s health advocacy. Considering just how healthy, shiny, and cared-for her curls look, it’s little wonder why.

Summer’s only officially been underway for a few days now, but here’s hoping Berry takes plenty more opportunities to show the curls off all season long — and well beyond.