There are many myths that pixies only look good on straight hair, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. “A pixie haircut has shorter interior layers that increase in length toward the exterior of the cut,” says Leigh Hardges, stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. A pixie haircut allows your curls to behave how they please, showcasing multiple layers, textures, and volume. Depending how tight your curls are, Annagjid "Kee" Taylor, celebrity stylist suggests no longer than two inches in length to still achieve the slightly tousled effect the style is known for.

Not only do curls have freedom in a pixie, but according to Kim Kimble, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Kim Kimble hair care, it’s a great low-maintenance style for curls since natural texture requires minimal styling, curls are able to air dry on their own with the right products (more on that later).

In fact, the biggest difference in a straight pixie and a curly pixie is the overall shape. “With curly hair, the shape dominates the cut, as opposed to straighter styles that you can shape and mold into different looks,” says Rodger Azadganian, hairstylist and founder of äz Craft Luxury Haircare.

Ahead, TZR chatted through the coolest 10 ways to style a curly, natural pixie with some of the best celebrity hairstylists out there. Be sure to bookmark these minimalist and maximalist styles to serve as inspiration for your own short haircut.

Ginger Rush

Go short with a bang. A ginger pixie’s short, tapered sides will shine with a priming lotion. Trace Henningsen, celebrity hairstylist and Leonor Greyl ambassador, recommends using Leonor Greyl Serum De Soie Sublimateur to achieve this effect. Infused with the softening properties of silk proteins, the lightweight serum smooths hair without weighing it down — a win-win for textured hair. In addition, you’ll want to look for humidity-taming and shine-producing products to keep this one looking salon-fresh.

Finger Wave Pixie

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For special events and date nights, finger wave pixies are a glam way to go. To create this 1920’s look, Kimble recommends Kim Kimble Movie Set Mousse, Kim Kimble Edge Taming Pomade and Kim Kimble Celebrity Series Ultra-Light Pro Hair Dryer for a long-lasting style. The pro also suggests using products that contain Moroccan argan oil on wash days to replenish hydration and define curls.

Au Naturel

This is a bit of a longer pixie, which adds depth and dimension to curls. “With a longer pixie, you can experiment with scarves, wraps, and different accessories to accentuate the curls even more and can be suitable for those who aren’t comfortable with making the big chop,” Taylor shares. “You can even add layers to the front sections to add dimension and bring out those facial features.”

Go Bold Or Go Home

For the ultimate edgy pixie, liven up the cut with a bold color. To shape hair, you can use Kim Kimble High Def Curl for a soft, comfortable hold that lasts all day and never leaves flakes or residue. And because color is sensitive to certain hair care ingredients, be sure to wash with color-safe shampoo and conditioner.

Golden Hour

This look highlights how a shorter pixie still emphasizes natural curls beautifully. “Dyeing your curly pixie is a fun way to experiment with different looks and can help with accentuating those beautiful curl patterns,” Taylor says. Make a bold statement with lighter tones, and if you’re unsure about going lighter, adding a few highlights into the hair (or opting for a wig!) will also bring some movement to your pixie cut.

Straight And Sleek

According to Sarah Potempa, celebrity hairstylist and founder of The Beachwaver Co, when creating this cut on curls, you want to go with the flow of the curls, so when they dry and pop up, they look blended and have a nice shape. Meaning, if you cut a pixie on your own, don’t manipulate the curls, but work in harmony with them. This allows the cut to look incredible when curly or styled straight, like this sleek look. For products, a flexible mousse that is lightweight, like the new The Beachwaver Co. Dream Big Mousse, is perfect for enhancing natural curls while adding touchable volume, and a pomade is great for when wearing hair straight.

Shag Energy

For pixies, Henningsen encourages clients to go to stylists who specialize in pixie haircuts to get the most success — especially for this shaggy look where more edge and layers are welcomed. To style at home, work in a smoothing serum by scrunching the product in the hair to define sections. Azadaganian then suggests using your fingers at the scalp to create lift and hold while using a diffuser on low.

Coiled Pixie

Taylor recommends this low-maintenance coiled pixie for those that appreciate an air dry. All you need to do is rake a mouse into curls for hydration and let it dry naturally. As for products, Taylor suggests the Deeper Than Hair Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner that contains argan oil, antioxidants, and vitamins to help strengthen and moisturize hair.

Hollywood Glam

Take a page out of Rowan Blanchard’s book with this soft glam style. Paired beautifully with a bold lip, start by moisturizing curls with a leave-in conditioner, then follow up with a soft hold gel to provide curl definition and separation.

Let It Gray

It’s time to live in your truth and let your hair gray naturally. To execute at home, opt for äz Craft Luxury Haircare Elixir Nourishing Oil to define and enhance the curls and then twist out and diffuse. For a mid-week boost in-between wash days, äz Elixir Nourishing Oil can also be used to add shine and definition to curls.