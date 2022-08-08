If there was any doubt that a new haircut has the power to revitalize you, Gabrielle Union is here to clear things up for good. The actor and Flawless by Gabrielle Union hair care founder is known to share drop-dead gorgeous transformations on Instagram, but her latest post might just take the cake — for multiple reasons. Not only does it show her curled up in the makeup chair completely naked, but Gabrielle Union’s curtain bangs are a totally new look for the star that solidifies her status as a beauty chameleon.

“Naked & Unafraid. The Rebirth Will Be GLORIOUS 🖤,” Union captioned the photo, which has already amassed nearly 250,000 likes. She also took the time to thank Lauren London, saying that the actor “showed up like the angel you are and dropped some knowledge & love on me that has changed the course of my life,” and ended the post by saying, “THANK YOU to everyone who has taken the time to pour into me these last few months as I’ve struggled mightily. THANK YOU!!!!!”

It’s not clear exactly what Union is referencing or what her new look is for, but given that she tagged Flawless by Gabrielle Union in the post, it’s probably safe to assume it has something to do with the brand. She also tagged hairstylist Larry Sims, who created the star’s sleek style. Union’s hair falls just below her shoulders in choppy layers, a departure from her usual extra-long looks, with face-framing curtain bangs creating even more dimension.

Keeping in line with Union’s au naturale moment, makeup artist Sir John (who also famously paints the face of one Beyoncé Knowles) gave the star a simple yet radiant beat. He hasn’t shared exactly what products were used, but Union is wearing a soft, shimmery eye look with gorgeously flushed cheeks and a glossy nude lip. It looks like Sir John also worked his magic on the rest of Union’s skin, as her body is positively glowing in the photos and videos shared across IG. To top everything off, Thuy Nguyen gave the star a cream-colored manicure and pedicure.

Though Union has since appeared on Instagram with an even *newer* hairstyle (a long braided pony courtesy of Wankaya H), her curtain bangs will surely be remembered as one of the star’s most jaw-dropping beauty moments — that is, until she tops herself with something even more stunning.