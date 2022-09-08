These days, a rare Zendaya sighting is enough to kick up holiday-level excitement. The actor’s schedule is so stuffed with filming commitments and other it-girl obligations that even a glimpse of the Dune star out and about feels like a red carpet appearance — her style is equally great in both situations, too. On a recent early September shopping trip to New York City with her stylist, Law Roach, in tow, Zendaya’s side part ponytail and undone blazer look are her (albeit much more glamorous) version of comfy errand clothes. The smooth sweep of her ponytail and deep, deep side part add so much polish and preppy appeal to the moment, while her loose cinnamon curls and luminous skin are pure natural beauty.

Naturally, Zendaya drew a massive crowd on her casual day out in SoHo, fans and onlookers flocking to the sidewalk while she and her team browsed inside stores, all trying to catch even the briefest glimpse of the Emmy Award winner. While it’s still as yet unclear exactly what Roach and Zendaya were shopping for, they’ve teamed up plenty in the past to create some of her all-time iconic ensembles — so you already know whatever they’re cooking up is bound to be incredible.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Just days later, Zendaya was back at it with another casual-chic updo worthy of immediate recreation: a delicate, slicked-down ballerina bun with plenty of height and texture. It seems like she’s in New York for a spate of activities all happening the same week, including the U.S. Open and New York Fashion Week. In a shiny blowout and her signature vintage glasses, Zendaya watched the tennis tournament from a box surrounded by other VIPs.

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

Expect to see plenty more of her this week in between fashion shows, brand parties, and more shopping, too. At this point, it’s a toss-up on what’s more exciting: her meticulously planned event looks, or her casual everyday style. She’s always flawless.