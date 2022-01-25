Julia Fox’s Exaggerated Winged Eyeliner Is The Most Dramatic Thing You'll See Today

You've probably heard the name Julia Fox floating around the past few weeks — The 31-year-old model is famously dating Kanye West, and all eyes are on the duo as they take on Haute Couture Fashion Week together in Paris. As you might already know, yesterday was a big day for the new couple. First, they made their red carpet debut in coordinating denim outfits à la Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. Then, the actress's dark winged eyeliner made headlines, not only because it was ultra-dramatic but because fans thought West was responsible for the editorial glam.

Contrary to the confusion, Fox's impossible-to-miss eyeliner was brought to life by celebrity makeup artist Daniel Kolaric using Pat McGrath Labs products exclusively. The look, which the brand dubbed "graphic winged glamour," was specially dreamt up by McGrath (affectionately known by devoted fans as "Mother") for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2022 show, in which the model and West sat front-row. The brand shared all the details for how to recreate Fox's statement eye makeup — Kolaric used the shade Xtreme Black from the brand's Mothership I: Subliminal Palette, teamed with Precision Liquid Eyeliner. He also used a top-secret third product (“#StayTuned!”) that has yet to be released but may be coming soon.

West didn’t play a role in Fox’s Schiaparelli glam, but he may have been involved in one of the (many) other exaggerated eyeliner styles she’s debuted as of recent. After all, she took to her Instagram Story yesterday to say that the Yeezy founder is her “fave makeup artist.” So clearly, he’s had some involvement in her makeup as of late.

On Sunday evening (the night before the Schiaparelli show), Fox was photographed wearing a red dress similar to the one she wears in the blurry pic of West doing her makeup. Perhaps this was West’s creation? Take note that the black pigment is a different shape than the eyeliner she debuted at the Schiaparelli show. This one exceeds above her brow and has a less defined shape than the look helmed by Kolaric. Could this be West’s makeup artist debut?

One thing’s for certain: Fox is boldly rocking exaggerated dark eye makeup looks despite what Internet critics have to say. And clearly, it’s on-trend since it’s cropping up on the high-fashion runway. Inspired to give it a go? Shop the exact Pat McGrath essentials used to create Fox’s eye makeup below. And don’t forget to pay close attention to the brand’s social media accounts to be the first to know when that not-yet-released product officially drops.

