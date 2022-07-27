Yara Shahidi is impressive for many reasons. Not only is she a successful actor and recent Harvard graduate, but she’s also constantly leveling up the beauty game. Shahidi has made memorable appearances at events like the Met Gala and the Emmys, always infusing every look with timeless elegance. However, she’s not afraid of a trend du jour, and this week, Yara Shahidi’s double winged eyeliner proves that the winged liner craze is far from over.

While doing press for her hit Freeform series grown-ish, the star wore a braided hairstyle (courtesy of SherriAnn Cole) as well as an ethereal makeup look from makeup artist Vincent Oquendo. The artist gave Shahidi a shimmering green winged liner with a bit of dewy sparkle on her eyelids, some wispy eyelashes, and a pink glossy lip tie everything together. “Reunited with this cutie #yarashahidi for her grownish press,” Oquendo writes in the caption, where he also reveals that he used a full face of Dior Beauty. If you look closely you’ll catch a glimpse of the subtle yellow eyeliner on her lower lash line as well. The yellow wings out in a thin line and sits just below (not quite parallel) to the black and green and wing on the top eyelid. The two liners combined make for a soft graphic look that seems effortless and intricate all at once.

But that’s not where Shahidi’s recent liner looks end. This week, the actor was spotted out and about wearing a collegiate-chic ensemble by designer Thom Browne that features a white sheer shirt dress underneath a long, navy blue double-breasted blazer. For her hair, Shahidi is wearing jumbo twists styled by SherriAnn Cole. Her bold cat-eye, once again created by makeup artist Vincent Oquendo amps up the trendiness of the look even further.

@yarashahidi via Instagram Stories

Shahidi’s isn’t new to the eye-catching winged eyeliner trend. She actually does the look often — just last month she stunned at the Cartier Beautés du Monde event in a dramatic jet black winged bat eyeliner look that was equal parts edgy and elegant.

It’s not clear exactly what Dior products Oquendo used on the star, but it seems likely that the shimmery green liner was created using the Diorshow On Stage Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in the shade Pearly Emerald. Not only does the muted shade add a subtle pop of color to any eye look, but the pen also features an ultra-flexible felt tip to help you easily customize the thickness of your liner.

Shop the pearly liner ahead to channel Shahidi’s chic elegance all summer long.

