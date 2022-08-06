With triple digit temperatures invading multiple cities, it’s hard to believe that fall is just around the corner, but pretty soon you’ll be swapping your open-toed sandals for ankle boots. Lucky for you, TZR is prepping you with all the best seasonal beauty must-haves from dreamy makeup looks to the top fall 2022 hair color trends.

This year, spicing up your hair shade is easier than you think, thanks to the plethora of inspiration seen on the runways, social media, and A-list celebrities. Ashley Streicher, hair stylist and owner of Striiike Salon in LA deems fall the ideal time to add depth to your hair color. “People are ready to tone down their summer highlights to richen things up,” the pro shares. Popular hues are falling into two categories this autumn: modern updates to your natural tone and bold and dramatic splashes of color. Meaning, everything from mushroom blonde to copper red is up for grabs.

Ready to blow it out of the water this season with your hair color? Ahead, four celebrity hair stylists and colorists weigh in on the hottest trends out there right now. The experts even dish out some hero products to maintain salon-worthy tones at home. Hint: you’ll want to bring this list to your next color appointment.

Maple Leaf Highlights

Quia Querisma, Dallas-based natural hair specialist, recommends taking your cues from nature with this combination of gold, orange, brown, and red hair shades. “These color trends are flattering on all hair types, from straight to coily and most skin tones can wear it,” the expert tells TZR. “To maintain your color treated-hair, opt for salon-quality shampoo, conditioner, and stylers.” Her suggestion: The entire Pureology brand was designed with color care in mind, Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Deep-Conditioning Mask and Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray to moisturize and repair the hair while protecting color.

Red Frenzy

Jamie Mazzei, creative director for NuBest Salon & Spa in Manhasset, New York, sees shades of red being a hot color trend for fall. “If you have a light skin tone, try strawberry blonde or a light copper,” the pro tells TZR. “For medium olive skin tones, opt for copper or coral. And for darker skin tones you can go for shades of purple and burgundy.”

Caramel Swirls

Mazzei recommends caramel, a creamy brown with golden sun-kissed highlights, for its ability to compliment any skin tone, and it’s super customizable. As for maintenance tips, Lorena M. Valdes, colorist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, encourages less washing and a hair mask at least twice a month to retain moisture and help maintain your lighter tones.

Dark Mocha

Dark mocha, the darkest brown you can go before veering into black, is one of the most popular colors you’ll see this fall according to Shvonne Perkins, lead educator at Madison Reed. Perkins recommends keeping up with a gloss or toning either by going to a salon or with Madison Reed Color Reviving Gloss Espresso at home to keep the color looking fresh.

Shadowed Roots

Goodbye ombré, hello shadowed roots. “Instead of root to end highlights, this trend is about creating a deeper base with lighter mids-to-ends for a more shadowed root, giving the illusion of big, full hair,” Perkins tells TZR. It’s also a great trend for those that don’t have the time for regular touch-ups as imperfection is the name of the game. To maintain your roots between salon visits use Madison Reed Root Perfection to blend seamlessly with your color.

Muted Copper

According to Matt Rez, celebrity colorist, muted copper, which has a brick color background with golden copper highlights, will be everywhere this fall. The color is perfect for those with more olive skin tones, as the warm brown base will complement the undertones in the skin. “Adjust the level of this hair color to your eye color — lean in more on the brunette end of this color trend and have muted copper highlights woven within your brunette base color if you have darker eyes,” he adds.

Modern Mushroom Blonde

Streicher is seeing an elevated mushroom blonde requests for fall where there are more cool and earth tones enhanced by light brown highlights. “The best way to keep colors vibrant and rich is to be sure to use good natural color safe products,” the expert says while discussing maintenance. Her go-to product is Vegamour ENSO 02 Shampoo and Conditioner for its ability to provide moisture and color protection.

Deep Plum

As we move deeper into fall, Perkins even predicts more vibrant violet and red hues mixing with dark, red brunettes to create a cherry cola look — mahogany tones that sit between red and violet. “One way to try this trend on is to add a pop of red over brunette hair with a temporary mask such as the Madison Reed Color Therapy Mask Rubino,” the expert tells TZR. “You’ll see the depth of the brunette stay the same but the red sheen shines through in the light.”

Champagne Blonde

Champagne blonde has been trending for a few seasons now but this fall it steps away from its lighter tones and instead sports a mid-to-dark blonde base with gold tones swirled in. “The slightly beige-tone and gold highlights will perk up your eyes and skin and are flattering with so many tones,” says Perkins.

Ready to experiment with one of the above fall hair color trends? Incorporate a few of the expert-approved products below to maintain your new gorgeous hue.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.