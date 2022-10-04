Some would say Fashion Month saves the best for last. Rounding out four weeks of non-stop shows, parties, promotions, and appointments, the frenzy concludes with Paris Fashion Week, arguably the crown jewel of each season. This year’s block of shows might be one of the most exciting in recent memory, with a jam-packed schedule stuffed with some highly-anticipated presentations: Loewe, Schiaparelli, Victoria Beckham, and Balenciaga among them. Really, though, everyone knows that the greatest part of any Fashion Week doesn’t happen on the runway. The best beauty street style at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 can rival anything happening in a showroom or studio — they’re at once representations of the wearer’s own distinct beauty philosophy while incorporating more than a few trends along the way. With so many eye-popping looks quite literally around every corner, street style people-watching is the ultimate spectator sport.

This year, Fashion Week guests are embracing dress-up takes on the classics — jewelry-adorned pigtails, icy platinum colors twisted into elegant hairstyles, vintage lip shades with velvety finishes, and maximized ponytails. There’s plenty of expected French-girl flair, too, from brow-clearing baby bangs to standout red lips against otherwise-minimalist makeup. It’s a chaotic confluence of everything that makes Fashion Week — and Paris itself — great.

Ahead, some of the best street style beauty moments of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 so far.

Pure Platinum

Ice-cold platinum always looks like a million bucks, and this guest’s pulled-back microbraids might just make it a billion. Their petal-pink lipstick warms up the cool-toned hair and makes it seamlessly flow with the ensemble’s soft yellows.

Baby Bangs

For beauty lovers, bangs are as synonymous with Paris as sidewalk café’s. This center-parted version — alongside a beautifully-flipped, retro-inspired bob, no less! — is at once edgy and ethereal.

Textured Bobs

Curly bobs with bangs are absolutely elite — you get shape, movement, texture, and volume all in one, with a timeless elegance to boot. This guest’s own bangs are cut just above the lashes to frame the face — and those sunglasses — with glossy curls.

Bobs without bangs are striking in their own right, especially when crimped and adorned with ‘90s-style barrettes. The jaw-length ends emphasize bone structure for a sculpted look, too.

Hair Jewelry

Calling it now — hair jewelry will be everywhere this holiday season. Whether you dress up braids with rings and hoops or wrap ponytails and pigtails with gold chains and pearls, it’s so opulent and easy to recreate.

Moody Makeup

Few makeup products can delivery moody, mysterious, main character energy like a deep lipstick shade. This dark oxblood lipstick has a velvety finish for even more retro-inspired glamour.

While so many think French-girl beauty is a slash of red lipstick with an otherwise-simple look, an all-over monochrome look is the modern version. This dark red lipstick ties the complete ensemble together and adds a sophisticated edge to the blend of fabrics.

Classique

It doesn’t get much more classic than this perfectly-shaped shag, complete with long, lash-grazing bangs and a delicate wash of blush to carve out the cheekbones.

Power Ponytails

Gym-bound? Absolutely not. Paris Fashion Week ponytails aren’t your average updo — they’re power ponies, complete with exciting accessories, textures, and lengths. This guest’s curly, ultra-voluminous ponytail looks even more defined next to their slicked-down scalp hair.

Rich Reds

Dimensional, fall-ready red hair shades were seen all over Paris Fashion Week, but this guest’s cinnamon-toned red is especially chic. Set in vintage-perfect curls, it warms up the complexion and creates the best color palette with their green gown.

Hint Of Color

This is another way to do red that’s seen more and more lately, especially among fashion-forward cool-girls — by dyeing different panels of hair and allowing the color to fade, it peeks through your natural hair color with free-wheeling irreverence.