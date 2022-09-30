While Amal Clooney’s accomplishments as a human rights attorney are certainly the most impressive thing about her, she’s also a celebrated fashion and beauty icon in her own right. From her classic silhouettes to her stunning night-out makeup looks, she simply radiates elegance — especially when walking a red carpet. At last night’s Clooney Foundation For Justice’s inaugural Albie Awards, Amal Clooney’s shimmer eyeshadow and red lipstick (not to mention her bouncy, Old Hollywood curls) made up the evening’s most memorable look.

It’s not exactly surprising that Clooney’s makeup look came courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury, a brand beloved for its glowy, glamorous red carpet moments — and in fact, Clooney’s makeup was also done by Tilbury herself. To complement her glittering, flapper-inspired dress, Clooney opted for an unbeatable combination of a soft, shimmery wash of cream eye shadow and siren-red lipstick. Her mid-length hair was set in large barrel curls, cascading over her shoulders from a deep side part. The effect is both classic Clooney and classic old-school glamour — while Tilbury used a mix of new launches and fan-favorites for her look, it’s a distinctly timeless one. Fortunately for fans of the ‘20s-style glam, Tilbury provided the exact shades and products used to bring it to life.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

The star’s makeup included a number of Charlotte Tilbury staples as well as some exciting new additions to the line. For her base, Clooney wore the Beautiful Skin Foundation in shade 7W, followed by the Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer in 6.5 Medium. Her reflective eyeshadow look was created using an all-new shade of Charlotte Tilbury’s popular Eyes To Mesmerize pigment: Exagger-eyes, a stunning metallic nude with an infusion of gold. For a flush of cheek color and glowy highlight, Clooney wore the new Pillow Talk Beautifying Face Palette in Fair/Medium. And to nail that perfect red carpet pout, Tilbury applied her Matte Revolution Lipstick in the very aptly-named shade Red Carpet Red.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charlotte Tilbury and her niece, fellow makeup artist Sofia Tilbury, also created some other noteworthy red carpet looks at last night’s Albie Awards. The new Pillow Talk Beautifying Face Palette worked its glowy magic on both Zoey Deutch and a pink-haired Jodie Turner-Smith. On her Instagram stories, Charlotte called out the pink glittery liner on Turner-Smith, noting that it was another new product coming soon.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

Ahead, check out the show-stopping products that gave Clooney her Old Hollywood glam and get inspired for your fall makeup looks.

