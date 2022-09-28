Fashion Month has entered its grand finale stage in the French capital, Paris. The shows kicked off with the crème de la crème of legendary fashion houses such as Dior, Saint Laurent, and Dries Van Noten alongside rising labels like DIDU and Maitrepierre. And before the week’s end, Schiaparelli, Chloé, Isabel Marant, Issey Miyake, and more will join them in showing next seasons collections. Naturally, fashion girls have so far made the street style for Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 as enticing as the shows themselves, parading the sidewalks in new-fashioned finest.

So far, chunky, black leather boots, corsetry, and school uniform-inspired pieces have made for major outfit inspiration. For color, neutrals were popular and showed up in rich, gray tweed fabrics and crisp white cottons (with many having made the most of the button-down shirt). And while some leaned into classic Parisian style by reaching for berets and LBDs, others turned this on its head by channeling trends like the trench dress and futuristic accessories — spawned by the likes of Maria Grazia Chiuri, Isabel Marant, and Olivier Rousteing — for fall.

Without further ado, here are the best street style looks from PFW so far.

Day 1

Darrel Hunter

Tiffany Reid, senior vice president of fashion at BDG Media, went for a modern ’70s look while attending shows, complete with a draped blouse, a knee-length button-down denim skirt, and platform pumps.

Darrel Hunter

Beauty entrepreneur Nina Urgell Cloquell went for a classic school uniform style, but made it modern with a pair of Dior Ground Ankle Boots and a Dior-stamped clutch in similar neutral hues.

Darrel Hunter

Sometimes, it’s best to let your accessories speak loud and clear without interference. In this look, for instance, the showgoer’s black shirtdress is a canvas for her mostly frilly but also tech-inspired Dior accessories.

Darrel Hunter

Designers from Dior to Balmain cued the corsetry for Fall/Winter 2022, and now it’s infiltrated so much of the season’s fashions. Influencer and fashion designer Yoyo Cao’s super-cinched trench look is but one unexpected moment where the undergarment shined.

Darrel Hunter

Another is here, when this Fashion Week attendee reached for a lingerie-inspired dress with a corset-like bodice.

Darrel Hunter

This guest gave off major school girl vibes in a khaki mini dress and short-sleeve white button-down shirt. She offset the primness with chunky, knee-high leather boots, laces that she tied over her thighs, and a varsity-style handbag by Christian Dior.

Darrel Hunter

There’s something to be said about keeping things simple: a shirt, a sweater, tailored pants, and a blazer is a failsafe formula.

Darrel Hunter

Those who did play with prints and colors did so in a big way. Just take this yellow plaid maxi skirt look as an example.

Darrel Hunter

Add interest to neutral look with a bright-hued handbag, as this sleek street styler did.

Darrel Hunter

Mixing bold prints is still in. Take a page from Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s patchwork printed skirt and zingy cardigan.

Darrel Hunter

This guest flaunted the skort version of the classic, black-and-white plaid bottoms and elevated them with Dior boots and a mini bag (also from the label).