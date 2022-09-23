More so than any other major Fashion Week locale, Milan has always felt like a true celebration of style. Nowhere else will you find a bold, glamorous reverence for fashion presented so joyfully — and that applies to show-goers’ beauty looks, too. The best beauty street style moments of Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 embrace the bold, bright, and distinctly personal, but often with a winky take on white-hot beaut and fashion trends.

To the Milanese fashion set, hair is often the ultimate accessory and is treated like a built-in canvas for self-expression. This season, hair rings add a gilded, metallic pop to every braided style, while striking split-dyes and neon tips add a burst of color up top. That freewheeling energy extends to the best street style makeup looks, too. You’ve seen green eyeshadow on chic celebrities like Zendaya, Rosalia, and Solange Knowles, and Milan’s coolest are giving the color another official co-sign, too — but not without a few twists. Acting as a preview for the spring and summer ahead in 2023, it looks like cheerful colors and the beauty version of dopamine dressing are — mercifully — here to stay.

Ahead, the most note-worthy beauty street style moments from Milan Fashion Week SS23 so far.

Top-Half Topknot

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Consider this next year’s take on the ever-viral slicked bun trend. Up top, hair is sleek, gelled-down, and secured into a twisted bun, while the rest is left to flow free. As exhibited by this Fashion Week guest, it’s clearly the best of both worlds.

Green Eyeshadow

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There’s no doubt about it — rich, sumptuous green eyeshadow reigns supreme right now, and that extends to Milan Fashion Week attendees, too. This guest’s grass-green eyeshadow — which appears to actually be a cream-based or glaze-style shadow — is a whimsically bright splash of color against an all-white ensemble.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even with the show on hiatus, the Euphoria effect is still going strong. This guest’s take on the green eyeshadow trend is a double-whammy of color and shape. The pea-green concentrated on their lids is framed by blue eyeshadow wings, adding an entirely new element to the look.

Baby Bangs

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Farewell, curtain bangs — it’s time for baby bangs to shine. Cropped above the eyebrows, baby bangs — similar to the micro-bangs Katie Holmes just cut — frame the face with unexpected edge and plenty of polish.

Hair Jewelry

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The glimmering constellation of silver hair rings in this Fashion Week guest’s braids — rings that perfectly match their earrings, mind you — are a chic, metallic pop against their midnight-black turtleneck.

Vampy Lips

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A bold, vampy lip is always a welcome sight, especially when it’s as deep and glossy as this Fashion Week guest’s. By keeping the rest of their makeup relatively simple — note the bold brows and lashes, though — that burgundy lip color gets to take center stage.

Blunt Bobs

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After a several-year span in which the lob ruled, the true bob — one that fully clears the shoulders — is back with a vengeance. The short style has been spotted on celebrities like Viola Davis, Maude Apatow, and Issa Rae, and this Fashion Week guest proves why. Notably, rather than a choppy, layered bob, this one has clean, blunt ends and an all-over even length.

Spiky Space Buns

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This Milan Fashion Week attendee proves that space buns don’t just below at music festivals. Space buns are a high-fashion style in their own right, especially with accented by bits of spiked ends for a fanned-out effect.

Wide Wings

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Talk about siren eyes — this guest’s striking eyeliner look is so winged, it’s ready to take flight. The laser-precise lines and inky finish are breathtaking, especially with an otherwise bare face.

Chic TWAs

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Short, chic, and always a hit, this guest’s close-cropped Afro shows off their stunning natural curl pattern while putting all the attention of their brushed-up brows and glowing, pink-blushed cheeks.

Split-Dye

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Invest in Manic Panic stock now because the loud-and-proud hair dye styles of yore (fine, like 2012) have returned — but not without a high-fashion makeover. By concentrating the electric-blue shade on just the ends, the dye feels more like an accessory than a full-on hair color.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bleach can be just as effective in nailing the split-dye look. This guest employs another throwback favorite technique — undercut color, fastened into a pulled-back knot — for dimension and edgy flair.